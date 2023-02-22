Sterling Public Schools to vote on student fees, asbestos abatement bids

The Sterling Public Schools board of education will vote on a revised student fee structure that has minimal changes from the previous year when it meets in regular session at 7 p.m. Wednesday at Sterling High School library.
In other education news, the Dixon Public Schools called for a special board meeting for Thursday.
Sterling Public Schools
In addition to the item on student fees, the board will be asked to vote on bids received for an asbestos abatement project at Lincoln Elementary and Sterling High School.
The administration will also propose a new use agreement contract that has been updated to include the Challand Middle School athletic center and the new turf fields for baseball and softball.
The final financial item on the agenda involves a proposed four-year agreement with TC Networks for managed services, such as antivirus software and backup systems. TC Networks has provided these services for the district since 2014.
Dixon Public Schools
Dixon’s board will have a special meeting at 5 p.m. Thursday at the administrative offices on Franklin Grove Road. The administration recommends a closed session for the purpose of discussing a disciplinary case against student code numbered 9013. Public comment must be submitted to the superintendent or board president by noon on Thursday, the agenda said.