February 22, 2023
See what the average commute is in Lee County

File photo: Traffic passes through the intersection of Lowell Park Road and Galena Avenue in Dixon. (Alex Paschal/credit)

American commutes are getting longer, with a U.S. Census Bureau report released in 2021 revealing the average one-way commute in 2019 reached a record high of 27.6 minutes. Combined with high gas prices, workers’ daily commutes are increasingly time-consuming and expensive—so much so that some are calling for commutes to count as part of the workday.

Even worse are travel times for “super commuters”—that unlucky 10% of Americans traveling more than one hour each way to punch a clock.

Stacker compiled statistics about the average commute in Lee County using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Statistics are calculated based on 2020 5-year estimates. Lee County has a shorter commute than three out of four neighboring counties, with Ogle County, IL having the longest commute at 26.7 minutes.

Lee County commuting by the numbers

Average commute: 24.1 minutes--- 17.1% lower than state average--- #50 best commute in the state

Workers with 1+ hour commute: 8.5%

Workers who drive to work: 92.8%

Workers who carpool to work: 8.9%

Workers who take public transport to work: 0.6%

Workers who work from home: 4.2%

Left for work between 12 a.m. and 6 a.m.: 17.9%

Worked outside county of residence: 41.2%

Commutes in neighboring counties

#1. Whiteside County, IL: 20.2 minutes

#2. Lee County, IL: 24.1 minutes

#3. La Salle County, IL: 24.8 minutes

#4. DeKalb County, IL: 26.5 minutes

#5. Ogle County, IL: 26.7 minutes

Counties with the best commute in Illinois

#1. Crawford County: 16.1 minutes

#2. McDonough County: 16.8 minutes

#3. Brown County: 16.9 minutes

Counties with the worst commute in Illinois

#1. Calhoun County: 42.6 minutes

#2. Kendall County: 33.7 minutes

#3. Cook County: 33.2 minutes

