See what the average commute is in Whiteside County

American commutes are getting longer, with a U.S. Census Bureau report released in 2021 revealing the average one-way commute in 2019 reached a record high of 27.6 minutes. Combined with high gas prices, workers’ daily commutes are increasingly time-consuming and expensive—so much so that some are calling for commutes to count as part of the workday.

Even worse are travel times for “super commuters”—that unlucky 10% of Americans traveling more than one hour each way to punch a clock.

Stacker compiled statistics about the average commute in Whiteside County using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Statistics are calculated based on 2020 5-year estimates. Whiteside County has a shorter commute than four out of six neighboring counties, with Ogle County, IL having the longest commute at 26.7 minutes.

Whiteside County commuting by the numbers

Average commute: 20.2 minutes--- 30.5% lower than state average--- #22 best commute in the state

Workers with 1+ hour commute: 5.2%

Workers who drive to work: 92.4%

Workers who carpool to work: 9.1%

Workers who take public transport to work: 0.5%

Workers who work from home: 3.0%

Left for work between 12 a.m. and 6 a.m.: 21.1%

Worked outside county of residence: 23.2%

Commutes in neighboring counties

#1. Clinton County, IA: 19.7 minutes

#2. Rock Island County, IL: 19.8 minutes

#3. Whiteside County, IL: 20.2 minutes

#4. Henry County, IL: 22.0 minutes

#5. Lee County, IL: 24.1 minutes

#6. Carroll County, IL: 24.5 minutes

#7. Ogle County, IL: 26.7 minutes

Counties with the best commute in Illinois

#1. Crawford County: 16.1 minutes

#2. McDonough County: 16.8 minutes

#3. Brown County: 16.9 minutes

Counties with the worst commute in Illinois

#1. Calhoun County: 42.6 minutes

#2. Kendall County: 33.7 minutes

#3. Cook County: 33.2 minutes

