See what the average commute is in Whiteside County

American commutes are getting longer, with a U.S. Census Bureau report released in 2021 revealing the average one-way commute in 2019 reached a record high of 27.6 minutes. Combined with high gas prices, workers’ daily commutes are increasingly time-consuming and expensive—so much so that some are calling for commutes to count as part of the workday.
Even worse are travel times for “super commuters”—that unlucky 10% of Americans traveling more than one hour each way to punch a clock.
Stacker compiled statistics about the average commute in Whiteside County using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Statistics are calculated based on 2020 5-year estimates. Whiteside County has a shorter commute than four out of six neighboring counties, with Ogle County, IL having the longest commute at 26.7 minutes.
Whiteside County commuting by the numbers
Average commute: 20.2 minutes--- 30.5% lower than state average--- #22 best commute in the state
Workers with 1+ hour commute: 5.2%
Workers who drive to work: 92.4%
Workers who carpool to work: 9.1%
Workers who take public transport to work: 0.5%
Workers who work from home: 3.0%
Left for work between 12 a.m. and 6 a.m.: 21.1%
Worked outside county of residence: 23.2%
Commutes in neighboring counties
#1. Clinton County, IA: 19.7 minutes
#2. Rock Island County, IL: 19.8 minutes
#3. Whiteside County, IL: 20.2 minutes
#4. Henry County, IL: 22.0 minutes
#5. Lee County, IL: 24.1 minutes
#6. Carroll County, IL: 24.5 minutes
#7. Ogle County, IL: 26.7 minutes
Counties with the best commute in Illinois
#1. Crawford County: 16.1 minutes
#2. McDonough County: 16.8 minutes
#3. Brown County: 16.9 minutes
Counties with the worst commute in Illinois
#1. Calhoun County: 42.6 minutes
#2. Kendall County: 33.7 minutes
#3. Cook County: 33.2 minutes
https://stacker.com/illinois/whiteside-county-il/see-what-average-commute-whiteside-county-il