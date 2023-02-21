Grape-growing advice added to University of Illinois Extension program

Thinking about getting into grape cultivation?

Decisions made at the outset are crucial, so says a local foods and small farm educator who will provide a program on the subject March 18 as part of the Ready ... Set ... Grow workshop at the Loveland Community Building, 513 W. Second St., in Dixon.

Grant McCarty’s seminar will provide gardeners with an introduction to the opportunities and challenges of grape production.

Wine vs. table? Cordon vs. Cane? The varieties of grapes, their setup, disease management and pruning will be part of the discussion.

AgriNews photos/Martha Blum A floating row cover can be used to wrap berry plants to help keep insects from attacking the fruit, Grant McCarty explains. (AgriNews photos/Martha Blum )

Because grape vines live for decades, early decisions do determine a grower’s success. But as an educator, McCarty’s presentation includes tips on dealing with the more intimidating parts of the process.

The keynote address for the workshop, which is presented by the University of Illinois Extension for Carroll, Lee, Ogle and Whiteside Counties, is by master gardener Cindy Crosby.

Crosby is a natural history writer who will take participants through gardens made famous in literary works.

Master gardeners will be on hand during the day to answer questions. Other seminars are on natural fairy gardens, tree management, hummingbird gardens, contained compositions, backyard orchards, growing vegetables through the seasons and nature journals.

The fee for this program is $25, and registrations will be accepted until March 10, 2023. Register online at go.illinois.edu/ReadySetGrow

If you are interested in more information about Ready…Set…Grow… or becoming a Master Gardener, please contact your local Extension office.

4-H Project Pool

The Lee County 4-H will have a Project Pool event 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday, March 18 at the Lee County 4-H Center in Amboy. Youth ages 5 to 18 are invited.

There will be breakout sessions on party planning, rabbits, chickens, goats, horses, salt painting, starting seeds, weather and rice treats.

Registration is $15 and can be done online at go.illinois.edu/projectpool. For more information, call 815-857-3525 or email kmcbr2@illinois.edu.

Other events

Here is a listing of other upcoming events being conducted by the University of Illinois Extension. Contact the main office in Sterling at 815-632-3611 or the branch offices in Mount Carroll at 815-244-9444 or Amboy at 815-857-3525 for more information on these programs. Some require registration or fees.

Success with indoor plants, 1:30 p.m., Feb. 28 and March 7, online.

Grow a garden anywhere, 6 p.m. Feb. 28, March 7, 14, 28, online.

Relaxation and herbs, 6 p.m. March 6, Thomson Library.

Vegetable wars: big and small gardening, 4 p.m. March 7, Winfred Knox Library, Franklin Grove.

Good gracious great ball of flowers, 10 a.m. March 11, Whiteside Extension Office, Sterling.

How your spending can change the world, noon, March 29, online.