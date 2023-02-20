Garrett Pertell is Amboy student of the month for February

Garrett Pertell is student of the month for February in Amboy. He is a 17-year-old senior from Sublette. His parents are Rick and Janelle Pertell, and Addison Pertell is his sibling.
What class do you find really engaging?
I find Mrs. Carlson’s Topics in World History really engaging. We have the freedom to learn whatever we want. Having this freedom allows us to stay engaged.
What are your career and post-graduation plans?
I plan on attending Olivet Nazarene University to study cybersecurity.
What are your two favorite activities?
My two favorite extracurriculars are baseball and cross country. Baseball has always been my favorite sport. It has taught me how to work with a team. Cross country runs a close second because of the friendships I have gained.
Please share a moment that was meaningful.
The most memorable moment for me would have been my junior year when the cross country team went to state for the first time in school history.
What is your hope for the future?
I hope to further my education in college and then start my career, which will then help me achieve what I want in life.
Each area high school or support organization has its own process for selecting student(s) of the month.