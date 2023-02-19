Property transfers for Whiteside, Lee and Ogle County, filed Feb. 3-10

Whiteside County

Warranty deeds

⋅ Maria Delaluzpena, also De La Luzpena to Maria Diana Pena Chumacero, Minerva Pena Ferrel, Esmeralda Pena Roman, Norma L. Pena Medina and Loraen Pena Romo, 505 Ave L, Sterling, $0.

⋅ David K. and Patricia J. Twining to BJE Future LLC, 1708 Third Ave., Rock Falls, $43,000.

⋅ Timothy P. Ulve to Xavier Deion Jerrols, 203 W. Third St., Tampico, $69,900.

⋅ Susan B. Bush to Tina M. Palicki, 203 Ash Ave., Morrison, $120,000.

⋅ Matthew and Jessica Temple to John M. and Katherine A. McColl, 8658 Star Road, Erie, $90,000.

⋅ EMH Holdings to Heather J. and Clifford A. Collins, 1011 Fifth Ave., Sterling, $75,000.

⋅ Michael J. Bushaw to William Ray Parvin, 1004 10th Ave., Rock Falls, $72,000.

⋅ John R. Bonneville Trust, Daneen M. Sandrock, trustee, to FTH Holdings LLC, 606 W. Seventh St., Sterling, $11,000.

⋅ Shanda J. Bonneville to John R. Bonneville Trust, Daneen M. Sandrock, trustee, 606 Seventh Ave., Sterling, $0.

⋅ Nicholas B. and Julie M. Devers to Brady S. Hall, 28730 Woodside Drive, Rock Falls, $108,000.

⋅ Lori Cain to James Richard Wise, 502 E. Seventh St., Sterling, $50,000.

⋅ Joshua W. and Samantha J. Sanders to Ashley M. Niccoli, 303 W. Third Ave., Lyndon, $104,900.

⋅ Sergio Arredondo to Maria Banele Duenas, 505 E. Fourth St., Sterling, $83,420.

⋅ Pauline, Richard, also Ricky, Marsha, also Marcia, and Harvey Lee Wiersema Jr., Laura Varner, Darren Anglese, and Donald H. Cossman Jr. to Fatmira M. and Resul Dzeladini, 166 Maple Ave., Morrison, $29,900.

⋅ Brenda D. Nye to Jacob Paschal, 209 S. Genesee St., Morrison, $84,000.

⋅ Earl J. and Brenda K. Mashaw to Nathan, Douglas J. and Lori L. Hubbard, 1306 14th Ave., Sterling, $20,000.

Quit claim deeds

⋅ Janice Martinez to Silvestre Ocampo Brito and Janice M. Vegadeocampo, 1201 Dillon Ave., Sterling, $0.

⋅ Kenneth Mueller to KM Land Developers, 3703 Fourth St., Fulton, $0.

⋅ Rhonda G. Martin to Gage A. and Rebecca R. Parks, 603 Genesee Ave., Morrison, $0.

⋅ Diane Koster to Blackstone Koster Ranch, 26218 W. Science Ridge Road, Sterling, $0.

⋅ Jason J. Marcus to Cattail Village LLC, 817 17th St., Fulton, $0.

Trustees deed

⋅ Tug Hill Legacy Property Trust, Donald P. Habben, trustee, to Keith, Kal and Kirk Engelkens, one parcel on Covell Road, Chadwick, $160,000.

Executors deeds

⋅ Christi L. Ryan and Robert C. Davis Estate to Dennis and Sandra Knapp, 712 E. Humphrey Road, Rock Falls, $132,000.

⋅ Store Capital Corp. to Ivory Reit LLC, 10 E. Lynn Blvd., Sterling, $600,000.

⋅ Sheriff of Whiteside County and Cobie L.A. Douglass to Pennymac Loan Services, 1506 17th Ave., Sterling, $0.

⋅ Rebecca F. Paxton Estate to Jeremy and Kali Unbersox, 710 Seventh Ave., Erie, $69,000.

⋅ Sheriff of Whiteside County to Anthony M. and Liana M. Lashelle, 820 16th Ave., Fulton, $45,850.

Source: Whiteside County Recorder’s Office

Lee County

Warranty Deeds

⋅ Zachary J. and Emily J. Henkel to Dean P. and Amanda Dinges, 428 Center Road, Sublette, $100,000.

⋅ Ryan Byrnes to Michael D. and Lisa E. Janes, 812 Washington Ave., Dixon, $139,900.

⋅ Timothy A. and Sheree M. Rich to Scott and Breanne N. Klaas, 206 W. Maple St., Franklin Grove, $0.

⋅ Nakia Vandrew to Mark J. Demetroff, 1314 S. College Ave., Dixon, $105,000.

⋅ ENR Farms LLC to Heather M. and Thomas P. Grennan, one parcel of farmland in Marion Township and one in Harmon Township, $2,096,209.

⋅ Market Street Inn LLC to EPF Holding LLC, 1614 Galena Ave., Dixon, $200,000.

Quit claim deeds

BNSF Railway Co., also Burlington Northern and Santa Fe Railway Co., also Burlington Northern Railroad Co., to Kevin W. Ganz, one parcel in Brooklyn Township, $12,500.

⋅ Smeltz Family Irrevocable Trust, Alice R. Legrand, trustee, Frances C. and Russell A. Smeltz and Frances E. Smeltz to Philip R. and Alice R. Legrand Revocable Living Trust, Philip R. and Alice R. Legrand, co-trustees, block 29, lot 264, Woodhaven Lakes, Sublette, $0.

⋅ Jerry H. Gleason to Cristano Ruiz, block 14, lot 82, Woodhaven Lakes, Sublette, $10,000.

⋅ Vicki C. and James W. Hunt to Beverly Hunt, 405 E. Lincoln Highway, Franklin Grove, $0.

Trustees deed

⋅ Terwilliger Family Real Estate Trust, Paul and Ellen L. Terwilliger, co-trustees, to Shane Kern Revocable Trust, Shane Kern, trustee, two parcels of farmland in Wyoming Township, $657,072.

Source: Lee County Recorder’s Office

Ogle County

Warranty deeds

⋅ The late Gilbert G. DeWitt by heirs, Shirley Genz, trustee, to Genz Family Trust, Stephen M. Genz, one parcel in Pine Rock Township, $17,000.trustee,

⋅ ENR Farms LLC to Christopher J. Person, one parcel in Eagle Point Township, $420,897.

⋅ Bruce A. and Cynthia A. Hongsermeier to Maverik A. Good, 317 E. Center St., Mt. Morris, $140,500.

⋅ Angela K. Schroeder to Vidal Mancilla, 128 S. Ninth St., Rochelle, $150,000.

⋅ Deborah Rose, Mary Helen Behling, Elizabeth Fleddermann and Meggan Franklin to Martha Reilly, 6477 N. River Drive, Byron, $132,000.

⋅ Zebulon and Kamaryn Lappin to Jeremy J. and Alysha N. Wilson, 7824 W. Renee Rue, Dixon, $295,000.

⋅ Matthew D. and Kara L. Wileman to James Gabler, 2527 S. Union Road, Polo, $250,000.

⋅ Johnny and Tracy Hensley to John and Laurie Luther, 1008 Sunset Terrace, Rochelle, $200,000.

⋅ Cameron Abbasi to George Guzman, 8760 N. River Drive, Byron, $102,000.

⋅ Colleen S. and Michael W. Carter Sr. to Adam J. Head and Amanda L. Carter, 4871 E. Ashelford Drive, Byron, $185,000.

⋅ Michael and Kristie Wesa to Thomas and Laura Hargis, one parcel on White Tail Drive, Byron, $42,500.

Quit claim deed

⋅ Quentin Laurence Snook III to Muhamet Ajvazi, 506 S. Fourth St., Oregon, $44,500.

Trustees deeds

⋅ Chester D. Kobel Declaration Trust 1, Deborah Rose and Mary Helen Behling, trustees, to Deborah Rose, Mary Helen Behling, Elizabeth Fledderman, Meggan Franklin and Martha Reilly, 6477 N. River Drive, Byron, $0.

⋅ George H. and Mary L. Baker Family Trust, Beverly J. Borchers, trustee, to Jerry L. Champlain, one parcel in Monroe Township, $16,500.

⋅ Lewis M. Best Trust, Old National bank, trustee, to Cobra Realty LLC, 231 Powers Road, Rochelle, $775,000.

Sheriff’s deed

⋅ Sheriff of Ogle County and Daniel A. Allen to Lakeview Loan Servicing LLC, 117 N. Main St., Creston, $0.

Source: Ogle County Recorder’s Office