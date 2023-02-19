Junior Achievement holds Bowl-A-Thon at Plum Hollow Family Center

DIXON — Thirty bowlers took part in the 40th annual Junior Achievement Bowl-A-Thon on Saturday afternoon at Plum Hollow Family Center.

Based on the team fees, the event in Dixon will raise $1,950.

The event is part of a larger fundraising effort taking place in 23 counties in eastern Iowa and western Illinois during February and March for Junior Achievement of the Heartlands. The organization estimates that fundraising will bring in $150,000 for Junior Achievement programs in local schools.

Junior Achievement teaches students the knowledge and skills they need to own their economic success, plan for their future, and make smart academic and fiscal choices.