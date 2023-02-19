Jack Graves is Sterling student of the month for January

Jack Graves is student of the month for January at Sterling High School.
He is a 17-year-old senior. His parents are Bradley and Erin Graves, while Sydney Graves is a sibling.
What class do you find really engaging?
AP Calculus taught by Mr. Gottemoller. I find this class really engaging and enjoyable because it is a very small class size, which makes concepts easier and faster to learn. It’s a level of difficulty that doesn’t seem impossible but is still challenging enough to keep me engaged. I also have a great teacher, which makes the class even better.
What are your career and post-graduation plans?
I plan to act on the Letter of Assurance I have received from the United States Naval Academy in Annapolis, Maryland, and join their class of 2027. I hope to study nuclear engineering while in school and work as a pilot or nuclear engineer in the Navy.
What are your two favorite activities?
My favorite extracurriculars that I am a part of are the swim team and the chess team. From both of these I have gained a team bond like no other, as well as valuable lessons of teamwork and perseverance taught to me by swim coaches Kyle and Jamie Ruiz and chess coach Joel Penne.
Please share a moment that was meaningful.
Winning conference three years in a row on the swim team and going undefeated in dual meets for two seasons in a row.
What is your hope for the future?
I hope to find success for myself along with my peers in the future.
