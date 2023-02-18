Gracey Malmberg is Sterling student of the month for January

Gracey Malmberg is student of the month for January in Sterling.
She is a 17-year-old senior whose parents are Jessica and Douglas Malmberg. Carley Malmberg, Saidey Malmberg and Remington Malmberg are her siblings.
What class do you find really engaging?
I am currently taking Adulting 101 with Nolan Baker, and it is a very interesting and educational class. It is an elective, one-semester class, and we have learned how to sew, how renting and mortgage works, how to prepare for a job interview, and currently we are discussing loans and what routes are available after graduation. I have learned many life skills so far and plan to take away a lot from this class.
What are your career and post-graduation plans?
I plan to become a physician assistant, which requires quite a bit of schooling. I will either attend a university or a community college, but it is undecided as of right now. Either way, I will be going straight into my college career after graduation.
What are your two favorite activities?
I am in the library club, which I have thoroughly enjoyed for the past two years of my high school career. We not only discuss books but make it our goal to share our passion for reading with others, especially those in younger classes. I also participate in the Young Doctors League, which has helped me further my knowledge of the medical field and understand what it takes to pursue such a demanding career.
Please share a moment that was meaningful.
Becoming homecoming queen was a very memorable moment, as it was so unexpected and such an honor. To have made such an impact on my peers to be elected to represent them is a very great accomplishment, in my opinion. I will never forget the disbelief I felt when I heard I had won, and I appreciate those who felt as though I was a good candidate.
What is your hope for the future?
As for my impact, I hope to spread positivity and passion in our society, and become someone others can rely on and look up to. As for the world, I hope to see further movement toward a cleaner environment and contribution to cleaning up our planet and preserving it for our future generations.
