Amboy hosting public meeting on $20 million biogas project

AMBOY – The Amboy City Council will be hosting an informational meeting about a proposed $20 million biogas project that would process methane from the Lee County Landfill and convert it into natural gas.
Renewable energy company Ameresco is looking to build a gas processing plant and underground biogas pipeline next to the Lee County Landfill, 1214 S. Bataan Road.
The pipeline would move north on Corregidor Road and west on U.S. Route 30 to a connecting point with the Kinder Morgan energy pipeline.
The council has been having conversations with the company for about a year about developing the gas processing plant near the landfill on annexed city property.
“They will be taking the methane gas off of the landfill and processing it to a usable form of natural gas,” Amboy Mayor John Schamberger said. “We felt it is important to make the area aware of this project and allow people to come get more educated on it and ask any questions they may have.”
Schamberger said the project would be a “great asset” to the community by providing tax revenue and jobs.
The meeting will begin at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 22, at the Amboy Community Building with a presentation on the project followed by questions from the audience.
The council invited officials from several groups including the Lee County Board, Lee County Health Department, Lee County Zoning Office, Marion Township, Amboy Township, Amboy Fire Department and Lee County Highway Department.
The meeting will be preceded by the city’s annual Business After Hours social hour at 5 p.m. when refreshments will be available.
The city and county have been drafting ordinances for the project, and the county launched a pipeline survey in April seeking input from community members.
