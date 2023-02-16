Schools close, spelling bee postponed, parking restrictions in force during winter storm

Most Sauk Valley Area schools canceled classes ahead of the winter storm that arrived on Thursday. Parking restrictions were in place.

For the first eight hours of the storm accumulation was in the two-inch range.

The snow was sometimes mixed with rain, creating slippery conditions. But salt trucks were out early in Dixon, Rock Falls and Sterling, and traffic progressed normally along Illinois Route 2.

Winds were north-northeasterly, accompanied by gusts in the 20 mph range. Temperatures stayed steady at 31 degrees. But as the day wore on, visibility lessened, to about a half-mile at about 2 p.m.

Schools in the Sauk Valley began calling off classes Wednesday evening, including Dixon Public Schools, Sterling Public Schools, Chadwick-Milledgeville and Forreston. The Rock Falls High School district and Polo schools initiated e-learning for the day.

Sauk Valley Community College had a remote learning day.

The Regional Office of Education 47 postponed its Spelling Bee for Lee, Ogle and Whiteside Counties until 10 a.m. March 9. Michele S. Hopp of the regional office said it was the first time in 15 years the bee was postponed because of weather.

The Whiteside County Health Department closed its COVID-19 SHIELD testing at 2:30 p.m. with plans to open at 8:30 a.m. on Friday.

The city of Dixon reported on its Facebook page that Republic Services was delaying its trash pickup, pushing the schedule back one day.

Rock Falls, Sterling and Morrison established snow emergency parking rules, requiring streets marked as snow routes to be kept clear of vehicles and establishing odd-even parking rules in residential areas.

According to the National Weather Service, border counties were getting more snowfall. Freeport and Dakota both reported four inches of snow in the first six hours of the storm.

The service said that as colder air moves into from the west, an additional two to five inches of snow was expected in the heaviest band. Snowfall was expected to subside after 6 p.m. Thursday.

It also said that a glaze of ice was possible in areas south and southeast of the Quad Cities.