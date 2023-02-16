February 16, 2023
Morrison enacts snow emergency parking rules

MORRISON — Parking is prohibited until 8 a.m. Friday on designated snow routes with blue and white square signs, Morrison Police Department said in declaring a snow emergency in a news release.

These routes are Lincolnway/Route 30; Jackson, High, Heaton, Winfield and Genesee streets; Genesee Avenue; Genesee Court; Illinois Route 78; and Academic Drive.

There is no overnight parking in the central business district, the area bounded by Lincolnway, railroad tracks, Clinton Street and Orange Street.

Odd-even calendar parking will start each day at 8 a.m.

The police department said violations of the snow emergency carry fines ranging $25 to $75. Vehicles will be towed at the expense of the owner.

Homeowners are asked to remove snow from in front of fire hydrants.

