Be honest, everyone wanted to be on stage with the unicorn

DIXON – How powerful is the magic of the theater?
Try this moment from Saturday’s presentation of “Dragons and Mythical Beasts” at Dixon Theatre.
Actor Bel Galpin played the role of Dave the Hero Trainer. Adorned in an anachronistic costume of medieval tunic, headband and hi-topped basketball shoes, he served as the host and guide for the show. He generated a sense of enthusiasm and anticipation among audience members, most of whom were children appearing eager to embrace the fantasy.
What magical creature has healing properties, Dave asked. “A unicorn!” the audience shouted back.
Puppeteers responded by bringing forth their own unicorn. It was at least 12 feet tall, striped like an African antelope, had the muscles of a rhino, a flared mane and a spearlike horn.
One child couldn’t help himself, gleefully racing onto stage with arms outstretched, yearning to touch the mythical creature before his pursuing parent could catch him and bring him back to his seat.
Although decorum and restraint kept everyone else in the house in their places, the uninhibited child likely was the audience’s surrogate. Throughout the performance, Dave the Hero Trainer enlisted the help of several youngsters in the audience to complete his quest for magical items.
Ellen, a birthday girl with a unicorn headband, provided assistance later on. Parker, another youth helper, aided Dave in sneaking up on a trash-loving griffon by using a raccoon’s tail. Youth volunteer Penny helped snatch a diamond from the giant paw of an imposing stone troll.
And that was just in the first act. Tiny striped elephants and fairies, a bull deer and a ferocious dragon appeared in the second act. Large and small legendary creatures delighted the audience, a testament to their design and the five credited puppeteers’ skill.
“Dragons and Mythical Beasts” was produced by Nicoll Entertainment, a United Kingdom-based crew that specializes in children’s entertainment and had brought “Dinosaur World,” another show of larger-than-life puppets, to Dixon Theatre last year.
“Dragons” was nominated for an Olivier Award for best family entertainment in 2022 for its performance at Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre in London.