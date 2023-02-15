Rock Falls, Sterling enact parking restrictions because of snow

ROCK FALLS — In anticipation of a heavy snowfall starting Wednesday evening, the cities of Rock Falls and Sterling separately declaring parking restrictions to be in effect.

Sterling’s will start at 8 a.m. Thursday, it said in a Facebook post. Rock Falls’ will start at noon on Thursday and last until 5 p.m. Friday, it said in a news release.

Sterling said no parking will be allowed on snow routes until all the snow is removed. Parking the central business district is prohibited from 1:30 a.m. to 5:30 a.m. Odd-even restrictions will also be in place for other city streets.

Rock Falls police said that all snow route and odd-even parking restrictions will be in effect. Residents are reminded to keep roads clear for crews so they can complete snow removal efficiently and safely.

In odd-even restrictions, parking is allowed on even-numbered days on the side of the street with even numbered house addresses. Thursday will be Feb. 16. On odd-numbered days, it switches.

The National Weather Service winter weather advisory goes into effect at midnight Thursday. Accumulations of three to five inches and wind gusts of 30 mph are being forecast for Whiteside and Carroll counties.

Motorists are asked to allow extra travel time.