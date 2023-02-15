February 15, 2023
Naming rights policy on Dixon Public Schools board agenda

By Troy E. Taylor
Lancaster gymnasium was named after 1920's principal, math teacher and superintendent for Dixon Public Schools.

School boards for Dixon Public Schools and Rock Falls High School will meet in regular session on Wednesday.

Dixon, which gets started at 6 p.m. at the administrative offices at Franklin Grove Road, will take action on a naming rights policy that has been discussed for two months, a resolution for the issue of $650,000 in taxable general obligation refunding school bonds and approve a job description for an elementary assistant principal.

The board will also hear the administration’s updates on a community engagement committee survey and the Five Essentials survey.

Rock Falls, which meets in regular session at 7 at the school cafeteria, will hear a report from music instructor Patrick Anderson and approve the speech team’s activity fund account. Board committee assignments will be made.

