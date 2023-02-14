Senators: Some inmates removed from Thomson prison

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Some prisoners are being removed from the federal penitentiary at Thomson, a joint news release from Illinois’ two United States senators said.

Dick Durbin, who is chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee, and Tammy Duckworth said that the Department of Justice and the Federal Bureau of Prison will be temporarily moving some inmates from Thomson.

“We have been informed by the Department of Justice that Bureau of Prisons leadership is taking corrective action to address deeply troubling findings of a recent review of the facility,” the news release said. “We were assured by the Attorney General that these changes are temporary and that Thomson will continue to play an important role in the Bureau of Prisons system.”

