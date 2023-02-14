Dixon pursuing plan for $12 million water line replacements

DIXON – The city is trying to get a head start on meeting new water line standards that will require an estimated $12 million in upgrades.
In 2021, state legislators approved the Lead Service Line Replacement and Notification Act, requiring communities to create an inventory of lead and galvanized steel lines and establish a plan to replace them. It requires replacing full lines, including sections on private property in addition to the public lines.
Public Works Director Matt Heckman said the city doesn’t have any full-length lead service lines, but it does have galvanized steel lines it will have to replace.
Jason Stoll, a principal owner at Fehr Graham Engineering and Environmental, made a presentation to the Dixon City Council on Wednesday about creating a plan and applying for revolving loan funds from the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency, which could include 100% loan forgiveness.
“This is serious; this is directly related to health and safety,” Stoll said of the legislation.
An inventory must be done by April 15, 2024, and property owners with service lines that need to be replaced must be notified within 15 days of the city identifying them, Stoll said. A final plan is required by 2027, and cities have 34 years to complete the replacements.
The city will likely need to replace around 700 to 800 lines, which would total around $12 million, Water Department Manager Matt Huyett said.
City staff would work with affected homeowners and cover the cost of the line replacement.
Revolving loan funds usually have a maximum award of $4 million, so the city would need to do the project in different phases across the next several years.