Valentine’s Day cards made by kids delivered to Sauk Valley seniors

DIXON – State Sen. Win Stoller, R-Germantown Hills, visited the Sauk Valley on Friday to hand out Valentine’s Day cards to seniors in long-term care facilities.

The cards were hand-drawn by children as part of a Valentines for Seniors program.

Stoller was reelected to the 37th Senate District seat in November. The 37th District was realigned to incorporate Lee and Whiteside counties after the 2020 census.

Stoller visited Liberty Court in Dixon in the morning.

In the afternoon, he visited three care facilities in Sterling: Parkway Center on Avenue G, Citadel of Sterling on East 23rd Street and Allure of Sterling on St. Mary’s Street.