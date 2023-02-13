February 13, 2023
Valentine’s Day cards made by kids delivered to Sauk Valley seniors

By Alex T. Paschal – apaschal@shawmedia.com
State Sen. Win Stoller, R-Germantown Hills, hands out his first Valentine’s Day card of the day to Liberty Court resident Leila Garland on Friday, Feb. 10, 2023 in Dixon.

State Sen. Win Stoller, R-Germantown Hills, hands out his first Valentine’s Day card of the day to Liberty Court resident Leila Garland on Friday, Feb. 10, 2023 in Dixon. (Alex T. Paschal - apaschal@shawmedia.com/credit)

DIXON – State Sen. Win Stoller, R-Germantown Hills, visited the Sauk Valley on Friday to hand out Valentine’s Day cards to seniors in long-term care facilities.

The cards were hand-drawn by children as part of a Valentines for Seniors program.

Stoller was reelected to the 37th Senate District seat in November. The 37th District was realigned to incorporate Lee and Whiteside counties after the 2020 census.

Stoller visited Liberty Court in Dixon in the morning.

In the afternoon, he visited three care facilities in Sterling: Parkway Center on Avenue G, Citadel of Sterling on East 23rd Street and Allure of Sterling on St. Mary’s Street.

State Sen. Win Stoller, R-Germantown Hills, hands out Valentine’s Day cards to residents at Liberty Court in Dixon on Friday, Feb. 10, 2023. Stoller made stops at long-term care facilities in Dixon and Sterling, handing out the cards made by school children from the 37th District as part of his Valentines for Seniors program.

State Senator Win Stoller hands out Valentine’s Day cards to residents at Liberty Court in Dixon Friday, Feb. 10, 2023. Stoller made stops at long-term care facilities in Dixon and Sterling handing out the school children made cards as part of his Valentines for Seniors program. (Alex T. Paschal - apaschal@shawmedia.com/credit)

