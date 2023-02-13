IHSA state chess: Sterling 20th, rallies after loss to title contender

PEORIA — Sterling High School’s chess team won five of its seven matches and finished 20th at the Illinois High School Association state finals at the Peoria Civic Center.
That improves on Sterling’s initial seeding of 24th for the two-day tournament.
The team had three matches on Saturday, the first of which was a hard-fought loss to Downers Grove South. The final score was 36 to 32.
At individual tables, Sterling’s Ryan Austin and Ethan Howell ended their games against DG South in draws. Sterling’s Elias Jensen, Christian Garza and Dayton Fisher each had victories.
In the sixth round, Sterling had a 44 to 24 victory over Glen Ellyn Glenbard South.
At the No. 1 table, Sterling’s Isaiah Phillips played to a draw against Glenbard South’s Jack Bair. Picking up individual wins for Sterling were Jacob Brown, Austin, Garza, Alexis Torres and Fisher.
In the final round, Sterling defeated Stillman Valley, a West Division rival in the Northern Illinois Chess League. The final score was 43.5 to 24.5.
At No. 1, SV’s Kevin Chavers defeated Phillips. At No. 2, Jensen played SV’s Naithaniel Severt-Carter to a draw. Brown, Austin, Garza, Torres and Fisher had wins for Sterling.
Sterling was among 21 schools that had five team victories after seven rounds.
The tournament is reseeded after every round. Sterling’s two early victories gave it an opportunity to face one of the ranked contenders. In that match on Friday, Palatine Fremd defeated Sterling 53 to 15.
Fremd advanced to the championship match on Saturday against the other unbeaten team in the field, defending champion Lincolnshire Stevenson. In that match, Stevenson defeated Fremd 55.5 to 12.5.
In the final rankings, Stevenson was first, Evanston was second, Chicago Payton was third, Fremd was fourth, Glenview Glenbrook South was fifth, Chicago Whitney Young was sixth, Aurora Waubonsie Valley was seventh, Naperville Central was eighth, Aurora Illinois Math and Science Academy was ninth and Hinsdale Central was 10th.
Speech
Rock Falls and Sterling each had one entry advance to the elimination round during the IHSA speech sectional at DeKalb High School on Saturday. Neither qualified for state, which will be Feb. 17-18 at the Peoria Civic Center.
Reaching the elimination round were Grace Boostrom and Remington Collins of Rock Falls for “Ditzies” in humorous duet acting and Michelle Henderson-Bellows of Sterling “Memoirs of an Imaginary Friend” in prose reading.
In team sweepstakes, Yorkville and Bartlett shared first place. DeKalb was third, Byron fourth and Cary-Grove was fifth.