Dixon Fire Department responds to deck fire Monday

DIXON – The Dixon Fire Department is reminding residents to properly extinguish their smoking materials after responding to a deck fire Monday.

At 11:25 a.m., the Dixon Fire Department was dispatched to a deck fire at 1147 Middle Road after a passerby had noticed smoke coming from an apartment building and called 911, the department said in a news release.

When fire crews arrived on scene, they found light smoke and small flames on the second story deck of the apartment complex, and several deck boards were damaged and burned through, the release said.

The deck was laddered and the fire was extinguished by fire personnel. An ashtray was found on deck and was damaged by the fire as well. No one was present in the affected apartment at the time of the call. Crews were cleared the scene at 11:50 a.m.

Improper disposal of smoking materials was the cause of the incident, according to the release.

“Dixon City Fire Department would like to remind citizens that proper extinguishment and disposal of smoking materials is critical for the safety of residents,” the release said. “Annually, an estimated 18,000 structure fires are started by smoking materials. Almost 600 of those fires resulted in a fatality. Between 2012-2016, smoking was the leading cause of fatal home fires. Please be careful and aware when discarding smoking materials.”

Dixon City Fire Department was assisted on scene by Dixon Rural Fire Department, Advance EMS and the Dixon Police Department.