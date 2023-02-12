February 12, 2023
Sauk Valley-area students graduate from University of Iowa, make dean’s list at Kishwaukee

By Shaw Local News Network

Sauk Valley Academic Honors

Here is a list of college academic honors for students from the Sauk Valley.

University of Iowa

Graduates

Rock Falls: Payton Murray, bachelor of arts, communication studies, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences:

Ashton: Luke Warner, bachelor of business administration, accounting, Tippie College of Business:

Dean’s list

Chana: Breccan Berns, Ashley Rhodes

Ohio: Brianna Blaine

Sterling: Chelsey Chatters

Mount Morris: Josey Fox

Rochelle: Alexander Gilbert, Josephine Lundquist

Fulton: Suvraj Grewal, Adelie Mure-Ravaud

Dixon: Noelle Herwig, Raymond Lohse, Alyssa Moss

Prophetstown: Jon Jensen

Oregon: Chloe Klein

Rock Falls: Meagan Moore, Brayden Schulz

Milledgeville: Holly Smith

Ashton: Luke Warner

Kishwaukee College

Dean’s list

Amboy: Calvin Seier

Ashton: Ireland Bradfield, Carrie Powers

Byron: Brooke Titov

Chana: Forrest Gerber, Madison Hawkins, Kiley Higby, Andrew Prescod

Compton: Gage Faber

Creston: Keegan Kaspar, Ariel Zuercher

Davis Junction: Louis Avendano

Dixon: Imanol Aburto, William Miller

Kings: Sara Sanderson

Oregon: Isabella Tranchina

Paw Paw: David Negrete

Rochelle: Jesus Aguilera, Kendal Ansteth, Chelsie Baker, Julia Berry, Kyleigh Boehle, Devlen Buh, Garrett Burdin, Nadia Castillo, Johany Cervantes, Hunter Dalen, Trevor Goodwin, Cooper Hasz, Jaderi Ibarra, Ellie Kinn, John Knapp, Aubry Liezert, Jaime Martinez, Luciana Monroy, Noah Norris, Madison Ost, Maddex Ramos, Ashley Reuter, Leslie Rodriguez-Nambo, Angel Salas-Duran, Aiden Seldal, Samuel Villalobos-Nazario

Part-time Student honors list

Byron: Ralee Corkran, Linnea Nelson, Tracee Nelson, Kacy White

Creston: Makayla Sarver

Lee: Emily Frazier, Emma Hilleson, Lenna Hulthen, Lauren Jordal, Teija Snow, Audrey Witte

Malta: Emily Astling, Hunter Bingaman, Alexis Downey, Lea Guelde, Cheyann Thomas, Sarah Wilcox, Carolyn Wurtz

Monroe Center: Erica Floyd

Oregon: Riley Benton, James Jackson, Taylor Johnson, Fatjona Kamberi, Alexandra Newton

Paw Paw: Dawson Brooks, Reagan Gibson, Natalie Hollenback

Rochelle: Idaly Aguila, Grace Barnes, Michael Belmonte, Jaycee Benson, Garrett Berg, Cheryl Bialas, Jose Morales Cacique, Ellie Carmichael, Marili Cervantes, Colvin Fore, Edgar Garcia, Casandra Garcia, Katee Hendrickson, Graciela Hernandez, Jennifer Herrada, Baileigh Howlett, Peter Koziol, Micah Koziol, Mandi Lamb, Ilse Molina, Miraya Montes, Brooke Myroth, Damian Nava-Barrientos, Kelsey O’Brien, Yuelma Ortiz, Kaitlynn Ost, Cinthia Pacheco, Troy Papke, Layla Pelan, Olivia Ramos, Gisselle Robles, Sherlyn Rojas, Vanessa Salinas, Olivia Sergeant, Kevin South, Nicholas Stevens, Melesio Velazco, David Wanner, Sarah Watson, Marisa Whaley, Jace Whitehead, Asher Wiegartz

Steward: Rivers Estock, Austin Greifenkamp, Morgan Smardo

