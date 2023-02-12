Property transfers for Whiteside, Lee and Ogle County, filed Jan. 27-Feb. 3

Whiteside County

Warranty deeds

⋅ Sara and Kevin Patrick Dunne to Teresa S. and Charles W. Paisley Jr., 410 Park Court Lane, Morrison, $87,000.

⋅ Lois A. Schroeder to Paul A. and Angela Peterson, 201 E. Fourth St., Lyndon, $0.

⋅ Grace J., Thomas P., Karla R. and Janet M. Green to Tori A. Demay, 405 W. Park St., Morrison, $104,250.

⋅ Scott E. and Michele Renee Johnson to Paul D. and Lynnae M. Bessler, 828 Eighth St., Erie, $142,400.

⋅ Holesinger Farms to Walnut Acre Series and Wilis Land Co. Master Series, three parcels on Fenton Road, Morrison, $422,352.

⋅ Jann Family Farms LLC Series 1 to Illinois Department of Transportation, two parcels on Science Ridge Road, Sterling, $3,340.

⋅ Michael A. Gazo to Tasha Watson Trust, Tasha Maze, trustee, 1022 13th Ave., Fulton, $0.

⋅ William J. Camps to Brian E. and Lynette A. Ebersole, one parcel on Hoover Road, Sterling, $25,000.

⋅ Anthony J. and Nichole E. Adami to Julie A. Paisley Trust, 1507 Sixth Ave., Sterling, $118,000.

⋅ Ariel R. and Tanner A. Seidel to Kelsi M. and Wanda L. Peterson, 503 E. Fourth St., Rock Falls, $87,500.

⋅ Duane and Krystal Baker to Brian P. Wetzell, 684 Ridge Road, Tampico, $325,000.

⋅ Timothy A. and Julie A. Warkins to Jon C. and Monica L. Medema, one parcel on Bishop Road, Prophetstown, $173,575.

⋅ Zoran Kalajdzic to Eric J. and Shelby L. Goodhart, 800 13th Ave., Fulton, $193,000.

⋅ Larry A. and Pamela S. Oesterborg to Vicente D. and Rani Garr Javier, 15698 Waller Road, Fulton, $208,000.

⋅ Virden Broadcasting Corp. to JSS Properties LLC, 3101 Freeport Road, Sterling, $189,000.

⋅ Redeed LLC to Fatmira M. and Resul Dzeladini, 406 Badger Court, Morrison, $50,000.

⋅ Fannie Mae, also Federal National Mortgage to William McBroom, 1110 Hickory Hills Road, Rock Falls, $119,900.

⋅ Gregory S. and Elizabeth A. Wahl to Greg and Beth Wahl Foundation, 31363 Hahnaman Road, Deer Grove, $0.

Trustees deed

⋅ Betty Lou Olsen Trust, Jeffrey D. and Kurt L. Olsen, trustees, to Gerald W. and Janet M. Halpin, 960 E. Third St., Prophetstown, $340,000.

Executors deed

⋅ Anna Marie Lopez Estate to John Phillip Lopez, 510 W. Third St., Sterling, $0.

Deeds

⋅ John R. Bonneville Trust, Daneen M. Sandrock, trustee, to Daneen M. Sandrock, one parcel in Coloma Township, $0.

⋅ Whiteside County clerk to JICTB Inc., 511 Ave L, Sterling, $0.

Source: Whiteside County Recorder’s Office

Lee County

Warranty deeds

⋅ Nancy and John Cicchetti Jr. to Joshua M. and Haley S. Hanson, 1194 Inlet Road, Amboy, $90,000.

⋅ William Gerdes to R and R Adventures LLC, 225 N. Jefferson Ave., Amboy, $178,000.

⋅ John L. and Michelle A. Gilbert to Collin P. and Rachel A. Ryan, 329 Rockside Drive, Dixon, $415,000.

⋅ Michelle and Anthony Simmons to Richard H. and Lisa L. Stacy, block 15, lot 154, Woodhaven Lakes, Sublette, $9,500.

⋅ Marcia Ann Thompson to Luis A. and Jennifer Puentes, block 29, lot 393, Woodhaven Lakes, Sublette, $12,000.

⋅ Kathleen Mroz to Craig A. Seip, block 11, lot 131, Woodhaven Lakes, Sublette, $0.

⋅ Celester Gray Jr. to Armando Ramirez Garcia, block 10, lot 290, Woodhaven Lakes, Sublette, $13,250.

⋅ Michael and Myron Leffelman, Marlene McConville and Marilyn Morrison to The Four MS Farms LLC, one parcel in May Township, $0.

⋅ Susan M. Jasper to Jasper Farms LLC, one parcel in Franklin Grove Township, $324,250.

⋅ Michael R. Leslie and Rebecca M. Fredericks to Donald G. and Amanda M. Schofield, 1775 Clearview Road, Dixon, $15,000.

⋅ Melody L. Brand and Beulah D. Gerdes to Nicole E. Goodeill, 1017 S. Galena Ave., Dixon, $65,000.

⋅ Dennis V. and Joyce I. Berg to Randell Crossen, 1639 S. state Route 52, Dixon, $185,000.

⋅ Aaron M. Fedor and Angella Lawrence to Sara Kresanek, 527 Devonshire St., Dixon, $151,000.

⋅ Daniel Piotrowski and Renea McHugh to Rosemarie Grygiel and Nina M. Deacon, 720 S. Jefferson Ave., Dixon, $129,000.

⋅ Yam Holdings LLC to SVG LLC, 511 Willett Ave., Dixon, $0.

⋅ Ruzdija and Almir Mirtoski to Thomas C. Izer, 1409 N. Jefferson Ave., Dixon, $170,000.

⋅ Kristopher D. Brantley to city of Dixon, 421 N. Lincoln Ave., Dixon, $0.

⋅ John Worman to Julie Kruse and Life Flow Logistics Inc., one parcel in Amboy Township, $0.

Quit claim deeds

⋅ Dennis W. and Brooke W. Weidman to Alan R., Roxanne M., Francis M., Karen L. and David J. Stenzel, two parcels in May Township, $45,000.

⋅ Logan and Steven D. Malmberg to Lindsay Malmberg, 617 Palmyra Ave., Dixon, $0.

⋅ Lynn M. Hays to Douglas North, 1882 Maples Road, Dixon, $10,000.

Trustees deeds

⋅ Hugh Roland and Joan Margaret Richardson Revocable Living Trust, Lee and Mark Richardson, successor trustees, to Trust No. 1, Mary A. Kelly, trustee, 677 German Road, Paw Paw, $2,367,500.

⋅ Larry G. and Mary R. McCormick Trust and Living Trust, Larry G. and Mary R. McCormick, trustees, to GSN Rental Properties LLC, one parcel in Palmyra Township, $19,000.

⋅ Cramer Trust No. 1 Living Trust, Ruth Elaine Cramer, trustee, to Gary L. Burrs and Rebecca S. Gascoigne, 1982 Sugar Grove Road, Dixon, $140,000.

⋅ Trust No. 101, Allan L. Prestegaard, trustee, and Trust No. 102, Marlene M. Prestegaard, trustee, to Daniel J. and Christine M. Prestegaard, 100 S. Skole Gate, Lee, $90,000.

⋅ John Edward Doughty Trust No. 4, Mary T. Mauch, trustee, to Michael H. and Linda A. Zinke Trust, Michael H. and Linda A. Zinke, trustees, two parcels in Brooklyn Township, $1,712,242.

Source: Lee County Recorder’s Office

Ogle County

Warranty deeds

⋅ Jeremy W. Nesemeier to Edwin P. Buttens III, 708 W. Washington St., Oregon, $59,500.

⋅ Bradlee R. and Tessa C. Baker to Thomas S. And Ashley R. Stahl, 310 Prairie Trail, Stillman Valley, $15,000.

⋅ Bradlee R. and Tessa C. Baker to Thomas S. And Ashley R. Stahl, 220 Prairie Trail, Stillman Valley, $375,000.

⋅ Thomas C. and Teresa L. Izer to Nigel A. Krieger, 505 Jefferson St., Oregon, $218,000.

⋅ Terry L. Schuster to Jamie L. Nobis, 829 Fairground Circle Drive, Oregon, $340,000.

⋅ Terrance G. and Karen A. Baeder to Brandon Meiners, 732 W. Mud Creek Road, Oregon, $20,000.

⋅ Thomas S. and Ashley R. Stahl to Tyler D. Huddleston and Amber M. Ludovissey, 555 Westfield Drive, Stillman Valley, $314,000.

⋅ Tina M. Nelson and Chad L. Silbaugh to Christopher A. Tucker, 114 N. Barry Ave., Byron, $265,000.

⋅ Melissa J. Yocum Swanson to Rocky Hollow View LLC, 754 S. Rocky Hollow Road, Oregon, $57,730.

⋅ Lake Lida Development Inc. to Timothy Bruns and Duane W. Capes, 400, 410 and 420 W. Willis Ave. and 105, 109, 112, 113, 116, 117, 124, 137, 201, 220 and 234 Lake Lida Lane, Rochelle, $0.

Trustees deeds

⋅ Erma R. Duitsman Trust, Diane R. Duitsman, trustee, to Diane R. Duitsman, one parcel on Mt. Vernon Road, Polo, $0.

⋅ Veline Trust 902, Kelly Arnold and Kathleen R. Falk, trustees, to Kelly Arnold, two parcels in Monroe Township, $16,980.

⋅ Harvey E. and Susan E. Brown Trust, Darin H. Brown, trustee, to Keith Bradley Folkers, 2732 S. Brookville Road, Polo, $167,000.

Source: Ogle County Recorder’s Office