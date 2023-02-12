Director: Sober home sees early success in Dixon

DIXON – The Sauk Valley Voices of Recovery sober home in Dixon is making strides to help those recovering from substance abuse across the area.

Gerald Lott, executive director of Sauk Valley Voices of Recovery, presented a quarterly report on the home to the Dixon City Council on Wednesday.

A sober living home is one in which those suffering from substance abuse who have completed rehab reside for a time, getting treatment and supporting one another while they attend school, find jobs and work on their recovery. It’s a way to keep them from returning to their previous environments, where they used, had friends who used, and likely didn’t have the services and support needed to maintain their sobriety.

Gerald Lott, director of Sauk Valley Voices of Recovery, tours a home being converted into a home for men who are recovering from alcohol or drug addictions in this SVM file photo. (Alex T. Paschal/apaschal@shawmedia.com/credit)

The Dixon City Council approved a reasonable accommodation request from the nonprofit organization in October, allowing the home at 403 E. Fellows St. to increase the number of unrelated residents from five to 10 after months of negotiations with city staff, recovery officials and concerned neighbors.

There have been a total of 16 people, of whom seven have graduated from the home, Lott said. Three left without graduating, and two were removed for violating home rules.

The home has six residents and has had a maximum of seven at one time.

Eight were from Dixon, three from Sterling, two from Rock Falls, one from Amboy and two from DeKalb.

The 10-year agreement with the city includes restrictions on who can live in the home, gatherings and discharging residents.

Individuals occupying the home must be a resident of Lee, Ogle, Whiteside, Carroll or DeKalb counties; have been a previous resident of the city within the past three years or have at least one family member residing in the 61021 ZIP code; or have transferred directly from the recovery facility operated by Sinnissippi Centers on Washington Avenue.

The group is prohibited from housing anyone who is a registered sex offender, has been convicted of a violent Class 2 felony or higher, or is on court-ordered house arrest.

No more than three vehicles belonging to the occupants of the home may be parked at any time on the public roads surrounding the residence, which includes Fellows Street and North Dixon Avenue.

“Our overwhelming goal has been not to upset the neighbors and, so far, I believe we have been successful,” Lott said.

Lott said they’ve received community support, including donated furniture, food and even a car, which was sold to create a scholarship fund.

They’ve also had some help finding jobs for the residents, but it’s a challenge, he said.

“Our biggest hurdle has been finding employment for our residents,” he said.

The group is a nonprofit community organization advocating for those recovering from alcohol and substance addiction in Lee, Whiteside and Ogle counties.

The goal is to create an environment that encourages, promotes and sustains healthy recovery.