Sterling seeded 24th in state chess; speech sectionals begin

Sterling High School’s chess team is the No. 24 seed as it enters the Illinois High School Association state finals, which will be Friday and Saturday at the Peoria Civic Center.
IHSA sectionals in speech also take place Saturday at sites across the state.
Chess
Play for the field of 129 schools begins Friday, 30 minutes after the 9:30 a.m. opening ceremony.
The tournament consists of seven rounds. The final three will be Saturday with the championship round at 2:45 p.m.
Stevenson High School in Lincolnshire is the defending champion and No. 1 seed. The other contenders are Walter Payton College Preparatory High School in Chicago, Evanston High School, Neuqua Valley High School in Naperville and Fremd High School in Palatine.
Unlike many other IHSA activities, there are no enrollment classes.
Sterling placed second to Kaneland at the Rockford Auburn Sectional on Jan. 28. Kaneland received a No. 22 seed.
Sterling will learn its first table assignment on Friday.
Should the teams advance according to their seeds (the field is reseeded after each round and teams continue to play as there is no single elimination), the fourth match Friday could be that make-or-break pairing for Sterling.
Sterling coach Joel Penne said his roster will have an addition, as he picks up a contestant who was at the Illinois Music Education Association state performances Jan. 28, thus unavailable for sectional.
Sterling’s roster, by rank, is junior Isaiah Phillips, senior Elaias Jensen, junior Jacob Brown, junior Ryan Austin, senior Christian Garza, senior Ethan Howell, senior Alexis Torres, senior Dayton Fisher, junior August Kuehl, sophomore Martin Fisher, freshman Xander Knowles and junior Jose Figueroa.
Although the IHSA does not make distinction of schools by enrollment, Penne said the Illinois Chess Coaches Association does.
According to the state’s coaches, Sterling is ranked third in Division 2A, for schools with enrollments between 701 and 1,250. Payton is first and Illinois Math and Science Academy in Aurora is second.
Speech
Speech teams from Rock Falls and Sterling had entries advance to the sectional that will be 8:30 a.m. Saturday at DeKalb High School.
The top three individuals in each category will advance to state, which will be Feb. 17 and 18 at Peoria Civic Center.
Rock Falls is sending Remington Collins and Addison Watts in dramatic duet, Collins and Grace Boostrom in humorous duet, Hannah Johnson in poetry, Makenzi Parks in prose reading, Elizabeth Buikema in impromptu speaking and Savanna Wood-Kendrick in radio speaking.
Sterling’s Michelle Henderson-Bellows qualified in dramatic interpretation and in prose reading.