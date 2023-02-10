Northwest Illinois drug task forces made 256 drug arrests in 2022

SPRINGFIELD – Drug task forces made 256 arrests in 2022 in the 11 counties of northwest Illinois and in border communities of Iowa and Wisconsin, the Illinois State Police said in news release Thursday that announced state figures.
The Blackhawk Area Task Force, which operates in Whiteside, Henry, Stark, Carroll and Lee counties, as well as in Clinton County, Iowa, had 50 arrests last year. The task force seized 21 guns and 181 pounds of narcotics.
The State Line Area Narcotics Team, which serves Boone, Winnebago, Stephenson, Jo Daviess and Ogle counties, as well as Green and Lafayette counties in Wisconsin, had 128 arrests last year. The state line team seized 50 guns and 360 pounds of narcotics.
The Quad Cities Metropolitan Enforcement Group of Rock Island County and Scott County, Iowa, had 78 arrests. It seized 24 guns and 246 pounds of drugs.
Illinois State Police Director Brendan F. Kelley said its efforts are bolstered by building community relationships.
“ISP is building stronger and safer communities by focusing on apprehending violent, drug-trafficking criminals who leave a wake of devastation,” Kelly said.
“Every neighborhood deserves to be free from violence,” said Gov. JB Pritzker. “We’re getting results through an evidence-based and data-driven approach focusing on violence prevention. I’m thankful for the hard work of our dedicated law enforcement officials who risk their lives in order to build safer communities across the state.”
Statewide, the state police’s MEG and drug task forces seized 679 firearms, 26,679 pounds of drugs and made 1,942 arrests in 2022.
Illinois State Police issued a slightly different report in 2021, which only included figures from its MEG operations. However, in 2021 there were 258 guns seized and 878 drug arrests and 68 gang related arrest, the state police said.
The enforcement groups and task forces are often collaborative efforts between federal, state and local law enforcement agencies to enforce state drug laws and investigate gang activity.
Other entities involved in investigations into felony-level drug distribution and trafficking are the Statewide Terrorism Intelligence Center, Illinois National Guard Counterdrug Analysts, U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, Federal Bureau of Investigatio, and U.S. Marshals Service.
The state police said it also was working with a number of drug treatment groups throughout the state to help individuals and prevent repeat drug offenses.
Community groups, health organizations, and local stakeholders also help prevent substance abuse disorders in their communities, the ISP said.