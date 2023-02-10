At IHSA state chess finals, Sterling wins twice and moves up to 15th

PEORIA — Sterling High School won its first two matches and sharply improved its standing on Friday during the Illinois High School Association state chess championship at the Peoria Civic Center.
Sterling, which entered the competition as the No. 24 seed, was ranked 15th heading into the third round of play.
Sterling defeated Kankakee McNamara 55 to 11 in the opener and then beat Orland Park Sandburg 56 to 12 in the second round.
Sterling’s No. 1 seated-player Isaiah Phillips had a win and a draw. He scored an opening victory over McNamara’s Braedyn Mulcahy and played Sandburg’s Ved Shah to a draw.
Sterling’s No. 2 Elias Jensen started at 2-0, defeating McNamara’s Kolton Hunt and Sandburg’s Naveen Koshy.
Other Sterling players with two victories were Ryan Austin, Christian Garza, Ethan Hall and Dayton Fisher.
The competition was scheduled to continue Friday with an additional two rounds, originally planned to begin at 3:45 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.
The competition will resume 9 a.m. Saturday with three more rounds. The championship round matches are scheduled to start sometime after 2:45 p.m.
Sterling wasn’t the only team to improve its standing. No. 6-seeded Chicago Whitney Young was atop the leaderboard after two rounds.
Palatine Fremd was up three spots to No. 2 and Highland Park vaulted 15 spots to No. 3. Chicago Payton was in fourth, Naperville North was fifth, Winnetka New Trier was sixth, and defending champion and No. 1 seed Lincolnshire Stevenson was seventh.
Glenview Glenbrook South, Naperville Neuqua Valley and Aurora Waubonsie Valley rounded out the top 10.