Whiteside County 4-H youth educator receives state, national recognition

STERLING — For excellence in peer professional development and for excellence in camping, Martha Ebbesmeyer was recognized in both categories by organizations focused on youth education.

Ebbesmeyer is the 4-H Youth Development Educator for the University of Illinois Extension for Carroll, Lee and Whiteside counties. She provides leadership to the 4-H Youth Development programs and youth initiatives.

The Illinois Extension Professionals for Youth Education recognized an entire team that included Ebbesmeyer that was tasked with developing virtual training for program coordinators.

The National Association of Extension 4-H Youth Development Professionals honored Ebbesmeyer for her work with 17 teens as they were trained as volunteer camp counselors in a three-day period at the 2021 Northern Illinois 4-H day camp.