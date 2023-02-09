University of Illinois Extension promotes interim director for Carroll, Lee and Whiteside

STERLING – After serving several months as an interim director, Karla Belzer has been appointed as county director for the University of Illinois Extension staff in Carroll, Lee and Whiteside counties.

“Karla has demonstrated strong supervision, collaboration, and partnership-building skills, all of which are critical to the success of Extension’s mission,” said Janice McCoy, regional assistant director, in a news release on the appointment. “I look forward to watching the growth in programs and partnerships under her leadership.

Belzer is based at the Sterling Whiteside County Extension office. She can be reached at kbelzer@illinois.edu or (815) 632-3611

Previously, Belzer had been a family life educator for the northwestern Illinois region. Her programs focused on mindfulness education, brain health, trauma and adverse childhood experiences.

Belzer worked in the health and human services field for 20 years in both direct care and administrative roles before joining the Extension. She holds a master’s degree in therapeutic recreation from Indiana University and has a certification in that field. She has a bachelor’s degree from Eastern Illinois University.

She is a Cub Scout den leader and volunteers with the United Way.