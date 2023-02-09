5 Things to do in the Sauk Valley: View eagles, visit with Abe and crown trivia’s best

Birds in flight. Beasts of imagination. Dixon’s trivia showdown. Abraham Lincoln in real time. Inspiring jazz It’s a weekend full of interesting and compelling events in this week’s 5 Things To Do in the Sauk Valley.
1 Soaring majesty. Flock to the Rock will be 9 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 11, at the lower dam in Rock Falls to view eagles. Then at 10 at Rock Falls Community Building, the Northern Illinois Raptor Rehab and Education will have a bird of prey presentation while Rudy Vellego of the Kickapoo and Potawatomi tribe will perform traditional dances that celebrate eagles.
2 Touch of the fantastic. “Dragons and Mythical Beasts” will present two shows at 2 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 11, at Dixon Theatre, 114 S. Galena Ave. Creators of “Dinosaur World Live” bring their otherworldly puppetry to life, such as the colossal stone troll, the indrik of Russian folklore and the baku of Japan, the Tooth Fairy, a unicorn and a griffin. Tickets start at $20.
3 Wealth of knowledge. Back after its pandemic hiatus, the Stupor Bowl fundraiser for the Dixon Public Schools Foundation begins with an opening ceremony at 9 a.m. Saturday at Reagan Middle School. Thirty teams compete in the trivia competition. First four rounds will be at the cafeteria in the “community format,” in which team members can collaborate on answers for a minute. The top four teams advance to the single-elimination playoff that starts at 1:30, which will be conducted with questions in a tossup buzzer format. The championship starts at 3 p.m.
4 Tip of the stovetop hat. Kevin Wood portrays Abraham Lincoln in a program entitled “Lincoln on Slavery, Emancipation and Equality” at 1 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 12, Sterling Rock Falls Historical Society, Lincoln Learning Center, 607 E. Third St., Sterling.
5 Sounds just right. Judy Carmichael and blues guitarist Duke Robillard will be in concert 3 p.m., Sunday, Feb. 12 at The Next Picture Show. The show will be recorded as an episode of “Jazz Inspired” for National Public Radio. Tickets are $30. While in Dixon, Carmichael will have a book signing for “Great Inspirations: 22 Years of Jazz Inspired on NPR,” 11:30 a.m. Monday, Feb. 13 at Books on First, 202 W. First St., Dixon.
Do you have information on an upcoming event or attraction? Be sure to let us know about it. Please submit information including photos for Shaw Local News Network’s weekly calendars to https://www.shawlocal.com/sauk-valley/forms/press-releases/. Include a contact person and phone number.