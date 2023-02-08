Two master gardener events planned for Sterling and Dixon

STERLING — A session on understanding plants and their toxins and another that looks at gardening from a literary perspective are on the University of Illinois Extension master gardener calendar for upcoming events in Sterling and Dixon.

The first is entitled “I Drank What?” and looks at plants that might pose a danger to family or pets in a home setting. It will be 10 a.m. Saturday at the Whiteside Extension office, 12923 Lawrence Road in Sterling. Register online at: go.illinois.edu/whitesidesaturdays, or by calling (815) 632-3611.

A “Ready, Set, Grow” workshop will be 8:30 a.m. Saturday March 18 at Loveland Community Building, 513 W. Second St., Dixon. Cindy Crosby will look at gardening through the lens of Agatha Christie’s mystery series, Brother Cadfael’s medieval herb garden to Michael Pollan’s garden in “Second Nature.”

Breakout sessions will focus on growing grapes, natural fairy gardens, tree management, hummingbird sanctuaries, backyard orchards, naturalist journaling and growing vegetables through the seasons.

The second program costs $25. Registration must be completed by March 10 at go.illinois.edu/ReadySetGrow.