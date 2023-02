FREEPORT – The Spelling Bee for the Regional Office of Education 8 for Carroll, Jo Daviess and Stephenson counties will be at 7 p.m. Feb. 14 at Highland College’s Student Conference Center.

The winner qualifies for the Scripps National Spelling Bee, which will be in the Washington, D.C., area. The runner-up gets a copy of Merriam-Webster’s Collegiate Dictionary.

Last year’s winner was Quinten S. Atutis of River Ridge Middle School.