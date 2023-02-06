February 06, 2023
Nelson man accused of soliciting lewd photos from 14-year-old

By Kathleen A. Schultz
Brandon L. Prewitt

Brandon L. Prewitt (Lee County Jail)

DIXON – A Nelson man is in Lee County jail on $100,000 bond, accused of soliciting lewd photos from a 14-year-old girl.

Brandon L. Prewitt, 26, is charged with grooming, which is punishable by one to four years in prison, and with distributing harmful material to a minor, which is a misdemeanor.

According to investigators, Prewitt used an electronic device on June 6 to ask the girl to send her photos of her sex organs, while also sending her .photos of his.

He was charged Jan. 14 and has a preliminary hearing Feb. 23 in Lee Count Court.

