February 06, 2023
Shaw Local
Live wrestling kicks off new season at Sterling Moose

By Alex T. Paschal – apaschal@shawmedia.com
Bayou Billy, aka William Ninow, celebrates winning the tag team title Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023 during the season 12 premier of ZOWA Live wrestling.

Bayou Billy, aka William Ninow, celebrates winning the tag team title Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023 during the season 12 premier of ZOWA Live wrestling.

STERLING – Live professional wrestling was back in Sterling Saturday with multiple bouts.

An estimated 75 fans packed the Moose Lodge to watch the show, cheer the heroes and jeer the heels.

Zay-K47 (Isaiah Harris) gets Lt Dan (Dan Gusler) in a headlock Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023 during their match. Typically wrestlers are grouped in two separate categories, heels, those who are cheats or unlikeable, and the heroes. These characters often switch sides for an added conflict arc.

Zay-K47 (Isaiah Harris) gets Lt Dan (Dan Gusler) in a headlock Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023 during their match. Typically wrestlers are grouped in two separate categories, heels, those who are cheats or unlikeable, and the heroes. These characters often switch sides for an added conflict arc.

