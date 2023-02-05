Property transfers for Whiteside, Lee and Ogle County, filed Jan. 23-27

Whiteside County

Warranty deeds

⋅ Bruce R. and Judy A. Tompkins to Porter Brothers Construction, 9904 Freeport Road, Rock Falls, $390,367.

⋅ Shannon M. Smith to Glen and Barbara Jacobson, 1315 Eighth Ave., Sterling, $81,000.

⋅ Kimberly R. Campbell, now Cavazos, to Daniel Webber, 405 12th Ave., Rock Falls, $10,000.

⋅ Ray and Janelle R. Sharp to Adrian and Blanca Ibarra, one parcel on Knief Road, Rock Falls, $0.

⋅ Michael J. and Penny L. Ohrt to Pamela J. Reed and Scott E. Bailey, 207 S. Third Ave., Albany, $35,000.

⋅ Michael A. Gazo to Tasha Watson Trust, Tasha Maze, trustee, 1022 13th Ave., Fulton, $154,000.

⋅ Saul Rodriguez to Bernadine and Maurice Coleman Sr., 2019 E. Seventh St., Sterling, $101,717.

⋅ Steven K. and Denise M. Luskey to Aneesa and Justin Martinez, 502 N. 12th Ave., Albany, 25,000.

⋅ Adam J. and Leann Schaefer to Kevin and Sara Dunne, 205 W. Park St., Morrison, $165,000.

⋅ Gary F. and Beth E. Milnes to Robert E. and Colleen S. Kepler, 209 S. Heaton St., Morrison, $207,000.

⋅ Lawrence L. Flynn to Erik E. Halvorson, 1008 W. 21st St., Rock Falls, $29,000.

⋅ Erin S. and Andrew S. House to Monica Cristina Cruz Vazquez, 5411 Emerson Road, Sterling, $180,000.

⋅ Roi Capital LLC to Rebecca L. Bradley, 419 13th Ave., Fulton, $39,000.

⋅ Robert D. and Kathryn R. Wilson to Drew M.A. Delp Conrad, 206 S. Clinton St., Morrisn, $63,000.

⋅ Mortgage Center LLC to Secretary of HUD, 1005 Eighth Ave., Rock Falls, $0.

⋅ Benjamin N.D. and Kelita M. Johnson to Janice R. Cady, 406 Elm St., Morrison, $182,000.

⋅ Marilyn J. Vanoosten to Patricia F. James and Charles D. and Larry D. Vanoosten, 1322 16th Ave., Erie, $0.

⋅ Edward L. and Marlene I. Hurley to Julene Karin Adams, 1006 Griswold Ave., Sterling, $0.

⋅ Fannie Mae, also Federal National Mortgage, to Taylor M. Tubbs and Kristina M. McQuistion, 411 Eighth Ave., Fulton, $115,000.

Quit claim deeds

⋅ Dispensary Holding LLC to Fulton Crossing LLC, 1801 16th Ave., Fulton, $0.

⋅ Anthony and Christopher Meiers to Roger K. and Susan A. Meiers, 15542 Bishop Road, Morrison, $0.

⋅ Ryder Whitehead to Benjamin Rodriguez, 2810 Yeoward St., Rock Falls, $3,300.

Trustees deeds

⋅ Jack C. and Patricia J. Adams Trust, Jack C. and Patricia J. Adams, trustees, to Koelen Sterling LLC, one parcel on Covell Road, Morrison, $693,000.

⋅ Larry G. and Mary R. McCormick Trust to DMS Investment Group, 3610 E. Lincolnway, Sterling, $0.

⋅ Eileen Reedy Trust, Central Bank Illinois, trustee, to Jill S. Seifried, 505 N. Church St., Albany, $71,000.

Executors deed

⋅ Frances M. Riney Estate to Sierra Glassburn, 1102 Hickory Road, Sterling, $0.

Lee County

Warranty deeds

⋅ Southfield Corporation to Nitram Properties LLC, 2001 Sink Hollow Road, Dixon, $425,000.

⋅ Darren Barkman to Agnieszka Boratynska and Krzysztof Waszczuk, block 29, lot 10, Woodhaven Lakes, Sublette, $11,500.

⋅ Branden P. Parnell to Patsy Ann Gleim, block 26, lot 9, Woodhaven Lakes, Sublette, $31,000.

⋅ Shanna E. and Kenny Withrow to Sarah Anne and Aaron Nathaniel Turner, 909 W. Sixth St., Dixon, $68,000.

⋅ Emily E. and Blake R. Grimm to Jean L. Full, also Jean Lauren Full, 803 Chicago Ave., Dixon, $127,000.

⋅ Lacee and Kenneth Franchino to Zenaida and Gildardo Gallegos, 799 Searls Road, Amboy, $190,000.

⋅ Gary Wolf to Fannie Mae, Federal National Mortgage Association, 1717 Warren St., Nachusa, $65,111.

⋅ Neal and Wendi Sleezer to Fermin Galarza, 241 Hardanger Gate, Lee, $80,000.

Quit claim deeds

⋅ Daniel L. and Cynthia L. Anderson to Kristi Anderson, 112 W. Hubbard St. and one vacant lot in Amboy, $0.

⋅ C. Edwin Morris to Vincent Morris, 802 Union Road, Harmon, $0.

⋅ Allyn and Amy Buhrow to Joel A. and Mary E. Unger, 1912 Midway Road, Ashton, $0.

⋅ Nicholas D. Haase and Vanessa Delguanto to Cynthia M. Sandoval-Jagger, block 5, lot 365, Woodhaven Lakes, Sublette, $0.

⋅ Edward N. Regole 1993 Trust and Edward N. Regole Revocable Trust, Raymond F. Dalton Jr., successor trustee, to Lighthouse Investments, one parcel of farmland in Harmon Township, $1,449,558.

⋅ Colleen Z. Zinke Irrevocable Gift Trust, Michael H. Zinke, trustee, to Benjamin S. Schmidt, 638 Church Road, Compton, $300,000.

⋅ Harold W. Zinke Family Trust and Harold W. Zinke Living Trust, Colleen Z. Zinke, trustee, to Benjamin S. Schmidt, 638 Church Road, Compton, $0.

⋅ Michael H. and Linda A. Zinke Trust, Michael H. and Linda A. Zinke, trustees, to Zachary J. and Amilee Jo Bocker Henkel, one parcel of farmland in Brooklyn Township, $435,120.

⋅ Michael H. and Linda A. Zinke Trust, Michael H. and Linda A. Zinke, trustees, to Jacob A. and Mary C. Streitmatter, one parcel of farmland in Brooklyn Township, $435,120.

Ogle County

Warranty deeds

⋅ Steven M. and Clotilda to Kevin A. and Susan G. Sperling, 7551 S. Ridge Road and one other parcel in Grand Detour, $173,000.

⋅ Michael L. Gill to Marcy L. Vandeberg, 103 Center St., Forreston, $88,000.

⋅ Spencer L. and Karen A. Hayden to Haywell LLC, one parcel in Flagg Township, $300,000.

⋅ Richard and Valynda Bushman to Sara L. Griffin, 707 W. Oregon St., Polo, $86,000.

⋅ Jacob D. and Caitlyn N. Bettner to Benjamin and Rachel Collins, 1953 Marsh Road, Oregon, $150,000.

⋅ SR Enterprises LLC to Grace K. Timm, 310 N. Third St., Oregon, $172,500.

⋅ Benjamin J. H. and Rachel M. Collins to Shane M. Mowry, 409 S. Ninth St., Oregon, $129,730.

⋅ Becky Borchers to Pai Belvidere Farms LLC, one parcel in Monroe Township, $408,309.

⋅ Wayne D. and Nancy D. Alderks to Pai Belvidere Farms LLC, 18770 E. McNeal Road, Davis Junction, $659,603.12Daniel R. Sanchez and Brittany K. Flahive to Guadalupe Marchan, 5456 Harlan Drive, Rochelle, $135,000.

⋅ Mike G. and Tonya S. Litts to Brody Grobe, 810 S. Congress Ave., Polo, $85,000.

⋅ Marco Antonio Aviles to Gaven Jay and Tracy Lynn Meiners, one parcel in Taylor Township, $40,000.

⋅ Judith Giyan, also Judith Lynn Dufoe to Rachael A. Dufoe, 602 N. Ninth St., Rochelle, $105,000.

⋅ Trust 101, Lawrence P. Hagemeyer, Joan M. Hawk and Earl, Bonnie L., Roland L. and Erlinda R. Hagemeyer, trustees, to Jamison W. and Amber Herring, 20152 E. Baseline Road, Davis Junction, $1,200,000.

⋅ Adrene G. Phillips to Omar Alfredo Lopez, 205 N. 12th St., Rochelle, $80,000.

Quit claim deeds

⋅ George H. and Mary L. Baker Family Trust, Beverly J. Borchers, trustee, to Pai Belvidere Farms LLC, four parcels of farmland in Marion Township, $0.

⋅ Roe L. and Beverly J. Borchers Declaration Trust, Roe L. and Beverly J. Borchers, trustees, and NE 2 42 2 to Pai Belvidere Farms LLC, four parcels of farmland in Marion Township, $0.

⋅ Roe L. and Beverly J. Borchers Declaration Trust, Roe L. and Beverly J. Borchers, trustees to Pai Belvidere Farms LLC, one parcel in Marion Township, $0.

⋅ Wayne D. and Nancy D. Alderks to Pai Belvidere Farms LLC, 18770 E. McNeal Road, Davis Junction, $0.

⋅ Youssi Investments LLC, Chris L. Youssi, trustee, to Youssi Real Estate and Development Inc. 401 Profit Sharing Trust, Yredi Roth 401 K, Chris L. Youssi, trustee, one parcel in Marion Township, $0.

⋅ Youssi Real Estate and Development Inc. 401 Profit Sharing Trust, Yredi Roth 401 K, Chris L. Youssi, trustee, to Youssi Investments LLC, one parcel in Marion Township, $0.

Trustees deeds

⋅ Roe L. and Beverly J. Borchers Declaration Trust, Roe L. and Beverly J. Borchers, trustees to Pai Belvidere Farms LLC, one parcel of farmland in Monroe Township, $816,618.

⋅ George H. and Mary L. Baker Family Trust, Beverly J. Borchers, trustee, to Pai Belvidere Farms LLC, four parcels in Monroe Township, $6,238,567.

⋅ Roe L. and Beverly J. Borchers Declaration Trust, Roe L. and Beverly J. Borchers, trustees to Pai Belvidere Farms LLC, four parcels in Monroe Township, $6,533,151.60

⋅ Youssi Real Estate and Development Inc. 401k Profit Sharing Trust and Yredi Roth 401K, Chris Youssi, trustee, to Lawrence and Debra Cooper, one parcel in Marion Township, $27,900.

⋅ James W. and Kaye W. Davis Revocable Trust, James W. and Kaye W. Davis, trustees, to Darlene Lee Lancaste, 122 E. South Park Drive, Oregon, $110,000.

Executors deed

⋅ The late Francine M. Spring Estate by executors to Robert and Abigail Kessen and Austin Michael Cook, 520 N. Woolf Court, Rochelle, $130,000.

