Lindee Poper is Polo student of the month for December

Lindee Poper is student of the month for December in Polo.
She is a 17-year-old senior. Her parents are Chuck Poper and Lisa Cassens.
What class do you find really engaging?
My biology class is interesting to me because I find it fascinating learning about how all organisms function and grow. Also, I like doing the hands-on experiments with my awesome lab group.
What are your career and post-graduation plans?
Following graduation, I would love to travel more with my best friends. Academically, I would study engineering or something in the business field. I plan to attend Sauk Valley Community College for two years and then transfer to a four-year university.
What are your two favorite activities?
Basketball and student council are my favorite extracurricular activities. I love basketball because I am very competitive, and it has taught me that hard work pays off. Student council is my favorite club because it allows me to be a part of many fun events our school has to offer. The club has taught me how to become a better leader, more responsible and more independent.
Please share a moment that was meaningful.
This past Christmas, our student council held a drive for items to give to the residents at our local nursing home. We were able to go into the nursing home and actually give them their gifts. We also got to sing a couple Christmas songs to them. It was very heartwarming to see the joy on their faces, as we were one of the first big groups that was allowed into the nursing home since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.
