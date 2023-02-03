Sterling bicyclist hospitalized after being struck by car

STERLING – A Sterling man is in critical condition after the bike he was riding was struck by a car Thursday, according to the Sterling Police Department.

At 6:02 p.m., Sterling police were dispatched to the intersection of First Avenue and Wallace Street for a reported crash involving a vehicle and bike.

Roddy L. Tedder, 40, of Sterling, was traveling north on the sidewalk of the First Avenue bridge and went into the eastern lane of First Avenue into the path of a vehicle driven by Vincent P. Lombardo, 46, of Rock Falls, police said in a news release Friday.

Tedder was taken to CGH Medical Center and was then air-lifted to OSF St. Anthony Medical Center in Rockford, where he remains in critical condition.

Lombardo was not injured, and no citations have been issued for the incident, which remains under investigation.

Sterling police were assisted by the Rock Falls Police Department, Whiteside County Sheriff’s Office, Illinois State Police, Sterling Fire Department and CGH EMS.