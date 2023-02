ROCK FALLS — Persons interested in establishing a community garden in Sterling or Rock Falls are invited to attend a second planning meeting 6 p.m. Thursday Feb. 9 at Immanuel Lutheran Church, Rock Falls. Organizer Carol Ahrens said she can be reached at 815-291-6987

A community garden is one or several plots that serve as community-managed open spaces, where residents are empowered to grow flowers or vegetables.