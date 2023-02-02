5 Things To Do in the Sauk Valley: Bridal fair, readers’ theater and pro wrestling

Look before you leap. Now, that’s really good advice if you’re perched upon the top turnbuckle of the wrestling ring at the Sterling Moose Lodge. While planning for your wedding day, it works too, so visit all the booths at the Sauk Valley Bridal Fair. For more activities check out this week’s 5 Things To Do in the Sauk Valley.
1 Before you say “I do.” Sauk Valley Bridal Fair will be noon Sunday at Northland Mall, 2900 E. Lincolnway, Sterling. Sponsored by Sauk Valley Media, Selmi’s Weddings and Events, Selmi’s Formal Wear, and 7:24 Fitness on the Rock, the fair features dozens of vendors who specialize in wedding preparations: food and flowers, bouquets and tuxes, and photography. No charge for admission.
2 Script to stage. A readers’ theater-styled production of “Twelve Angry Jurors” will be 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday at Dixon Stage Left, 306 W First St, Dixon. It’s a terse drama about what happens in the jury as it tries to reach a verdict in the case of a fatal stabbing. Tickets are $20.
3 Vintage treasures. February Finds — an antiques and collectibles market — will be 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at the Mt. Morris Moose Lodge 1551 Family Center, 485 East Hitt St., Mt. Morris. Some 20 dealers will feature items of retro decor, primitives, glassware, pottery, artwork, toys, advertising, furniture, baseball cards, and military and electioneering keepsakes. Admission is $3, children younger than 12 are free.
4 Submission or countout. ZOWA Live pro wrestling presents “Down at da East Gate,” 6 p.m., Saturday at the Moose Lodge, Sterling. Havens defends the ZOWA Live championship against Fowler while Empress title-holder Blackwell faces Onyx and Benson. Tickets start at $12.
5 Bruch ‘n’ birds. Taft Eagle Watching Brunches will be 9:30 a.m. Sunday at Lorado Taft Campus near Oregon. Price of brunch starts at $14 and is organized through the Oregon Park District. Includes educational presentation about the bald eagle and its role in the Rock River Valley ecology.
