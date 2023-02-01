Former Rock Falls mayor to receive honorary degree for dedication to Sauk Valley Community College

DIXON – Former Rock Falls Mayor Bill Wescott will be receiving an honorary degree from Sauk Valley Community College for his service to the college and the region.

The Sauk Board of Trustees recently approved the honorary degree, which is awarded to persons of exceptional distinction who bring “lasting contributions as a notable life achievement to the college and/or to the Sauk Valley community.”

Wescott has served on the Sauk Valley College Foundation Board since 2013. He served on the executive and finance committees, as vice president, and currently as president.

“He plays an integral role in assisting with strategies and connections for the Impact campaign to support the SVCC Impact Program,” according to his nomination.

Wescott served as mayor of Rock Falls from 2013 to 2021 and for two years as the president of the Northern Illinois Mayor’s Association.

Prior to his election as mayor, he was the Rock Falls City Clerk for 13 years and was an alderman for two years, holding the position of finance chairman.

“Bill is very active in the community, serving 12 years on the East Coloma School Board, past president of the Rock Falls Rotary Club, past president and current member of the Optimist Club of Rock Falls, executive team treasurer for Immanuel Evangelical Lutheran Church, and church choir member,” the nomination said.

He also served seven years in the U.S. Air Force Medical Corps. From 1979 to 1989, he was the co-founder/owner of Twin City Ambulance and worked in emergency medical services for 43 years.

Wescott attended Sauk Valley Community College in 1982. He was a volunteer firefighter for 20 years on the Rock Falls Fire Department and serves as a volunteer instructor teaching junior achievement classes in the local schools.

He will receive an honorary Associate in Arts Degree for social science.