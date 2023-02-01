January 31, 2023
Dixon Park District organizes bus trip to see Isaiah Roby play in Chicago

By Shaw Local News Network
Miami Heat guard Max Strus, left, drives to the basket as San Antonio Spurs forward Isaiah Roby defends during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022, in Miami.

Miami Heat guard Max Strus, left, drives to the basket as San Antonio Spurs forward Isaiah Roby defends during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022, in Miami. (Lynne Sladkey for the Associated PRess/AP)

DIXON — Dixon Park District is organizing a bus trip to Chicago to see Dixon High School grad Isaiah Roby play for the San Antonio Spurs against the Chicago Bulls 7 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 6 at the United Center.

Cost for the bus trip is $30 and a reservation is required. Call 815-284-3306 to secure a spot and receive details on departure and arrival times.

The price does not include a ticket to the National Basketball Association game. Tickets prices start at $40 and are available through the park district’s link through Ticketmaster. Information and key online links can be found at https://www.dixonparkdistrict.com/2023-bulls-trip/.

Roby was claimed off waivers by the Spurs from the Oklahoma City Thunder over the past summer.

