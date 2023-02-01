Dixon Park District organizes bus trip to see Isaiah Roby play in Chicago

DIXON — Dixon Park District is organizing a bus trip to Chicago to see Dixon High School grad Isaiah Roby play for the San Antonio Spurs against the Chicago Bulls 7 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 6 at the United Center.
Cost for the bus trip is $30 and a reservation is required. Call 815-284-3306 to secure a spot and receive details on departure and arrival times.
The price does not include a ticket to the National Basketball Association game. Tickets prices start at $40 and are available through the park district’s link through Ticketmaster. Information and key online links can be found at https://www.dixonparkdistrict.com/2023-bulls-trip/.
Roby was claimed off waivers by the Spurs from the Oklahoma City Thunder over the past summer.