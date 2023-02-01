Body weight reducing treadmill, infrared sauna unveiled during Westwood Wellness opening

STERLING — Westwood Wellness, located at Westwood Sports Complex, officially open after a ribbon cutting Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023.
The facility features recovery-enhancing equipment and is the latest in a series of upgrades to the Sterling Park District’s Westwood Fitness & Sports Center that began in 2019.
Hydro massage chairs, infrared saunas and compression therapy were available for trial use by visitors.
The facility also featured red light and salt therapies, two stand-up tanning booths, and an AlterG treadmill that allows users to reduce up to 80% of their body weight.
Westwood members get free access to many of the center’s amenities, though some do require a user fee.
Image 1 of 9