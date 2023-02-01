February 01, 2023
Body weight reducing treadmill, infrared sauna unveiled during Westwood Wellness opening

By Alex T. Paschal – apaschal@shawmedia.com
A ribbon cutting officially opens the new Westwood Wellness area Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023.

STERLING — Westwood Wellness, located at Westwood Sports Complex, officially open after a ribbon cutting Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023.

The facility features recovery-enhancing equipment and is the latest in a series of upgrades to the Sterling Park District’s Westwood Fitness & Sports Center that began in 2019.

Hydro massage chairs, infrared saunas and compression therapy were available for trial use by visitors.

The facility also featured red light and salt therapies, two stand-up tanning booths, and an AlterG treadmill that allows users to reduce up to 80% of their body weight.

Westwood members get free access to many of the center’s amenities, though some do require a user fee.

Sterling Park District Director Larry Schuldt welcomes visitors to the ribbon cutting of Westwood Wellness on Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023. The new area will feature infrared saunas, red light and salt therapy, hydro massage chairs and, eventually, a cryotherapy chamber.

