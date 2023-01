Kishwaukee grads, Bradley dean’s lists among collegiate honors for Sauk Valley-area students

Here is a partial list of college academic honors for students from the Sauk Valley.

Kishwaukee College

Fall 2022 graduates

Byron: Ralee Tecora Corkran, Associate in Science, Summa Cum Laude.

Davis Junction: Mikayla Savannah Garnhart, Associate in Science; Samuel J. Keast, Associate in Science.

Dixon: Arron-John Desmond Atkinson, CERT, Criminal Justice Management, With Distinction; Aaron Johnson, CERT, Automated Industrial Tech.

Monroe Center: Erica Bethany Floyd, Associate in Science, Magna Cum Laude.

Mount Morris: Megan D. Buttens, Associate in Arts, Magna Cum Laude.

Oregon: Soren Balle Cates, Associate in Science; Teresa Jo Jacobsen, AAS, Horticulture Floral Design, Summa Cum Laude; Fatjona Kamberi, AAS, Registered Nursing, Summa Cum Laude.

Rochelle: Kyle Daniel Aldridge, AAS, Registered Nursing, Cum Laude; Kaitlynn M. Cook, CERT, Medical Assistant, With Distinction; Angel Cruz, Associate in Arts; Rhylie Erdman, Associate in Science; Edgar Javier Garcia, Associate in Arts; Arlette Garcia, Associate in Science; Ahllam Khattab, Associate in Arts; Mandi Faith Lamb, AAS, Registered Nursing, Associate in Science, Summa Cum Laude, PTK; Ryan Patrick Mickey, Associate in Arts; Ilse Mariana Molina, Associate in Science, Magna Cum Laude; Jose A. Morales, CERT, EMT, With Distinction; Chelsea Nicole Nally, Associate in Arts; Gabriel S. Neece, CERT, Google IT Support; Johnathan Vaughn Nguyen, Associate in Science, Magna Cum Laude; Tanner Peterson, Associate in Arts; Nicole Marie Sheets, AAS, Registered Nursing, Magna Cum Laude, PTK; Kevin Daniel South, AAS, Marketing and Management; Erika Marcela Villalobos-Miller, Associate in Arts; Kayla Elizabeth Wiedemann, Associate in Science.

Rock Falls: Tristan R. Girkin, CERT, EMT.

Stillman Valley: Nicole Scullion, AAS, Registered Nursing.

Bradley University

Dean’s list

Chadwick: Megan Schave.

Dixon: Alicia Ardis, Emma Godbold.

Lanark: Torey Leverton.

Oregon: Kaylee Benton.

Rock Falls: Lennon Allison, Kennedi Oltmans, Anna Marks, Camryn Johnson.

Morrison: Sofia Scott, Clara Bush.

University of the Cumberlands

Dean’s list

Rock Falls: Breanna Mitchem.

Cedarville University

Dean’s list

Mt. Morris: Kara Hodson.