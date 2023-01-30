Dixon council approves new public works position, changes to department

DIXON – The Dixon City Council recently approved a plan restructuring the city public works department.

Under the city’s current structure, the street department is paired with the Dixon Municipal Airport, and Oakwood Cemetery is paired with public properties such as mowing, trimming and maintenance.

Street Manager Jim Canterbury is planning to retire after 35 years with the city in May, making it a good time to make changes that have been discussed since at least 2015, Mayor Li Arellano Jr. said.

The council approved an ordinance during its last meeting making public properties a separate department, which will include the riverfront and the airport.

There would be three supervisors for cemetery, streets and properties departments, with the properties supervisor being a new position. All three would be under one department head.

The new structure will help to minimize overlap and streamline operations, City Manager Danny Langloss said.

“We’re trying to maximize the resources we have with the money that we have,” he said.

It will mean better efficiency and use of manpower, as well as better planning and coordination, Langloss said.

With the downtown, growing bike path and other development plans, it’s important to maintain those areas for the community, Public Works Director Matt Heckman said.

“This restructure is really to meet the changing needs of the community, and the time is right to do it right now,” Heckman said.

The net increase in cost after the department shuffle would be around $17,600 over time, he said.

Arellano said the change is a “culmination of many years of thought,” part of the original goals the new council made in 2015 after the city switched to a city manager form of government.

The council also approved creating a temporary position of assistant director of public works to help Heckman in the wake of millions of dollars in grants and development projects on the horizon for Dixon.

The part-time position would be 15 to 20 hours a week, and it’s only eligible for a current department head with the city. The pay was set at $15,000 a year.