Rock Falls flute player named top young artist by Clinton Symphony Orchestra

CLINTON, Iowa — A flute player from Rock Falls High School was selected as this year’s top young artist and will be a featured soloist in the Clinton Symphony Orchestra’s next concert.
Akshar Barot, a junior, was selected based on his performance during a Jan. 14 audition. School-age musicians from Whiteside and Carroll counties in Illinois and Clinton and Jackson counties in Iowa were eligible to enter the audition.
Barot will receive a $300 prize from the orchestra, according to a news release from Robert Whipple, the orchestra’s executive director.
As the winner, Barot will provide the first movement from Flute Concerto in G Major by Mozart during the Clinton Symphony Orchestra’s “Stories in Music” Family Concert at 2 p.m. Feb. 19 at Morrison High School auditorium.
The program, which is designed for young musicians and audience members, includes music depicting John Henry, dinosaurs and Mozart’s Symphony No. 40. There is no charge for students to attend the performance.
Barot is the son of Varsha and Parimal Barot of Rock Falls. He receives private instruction from Julie McCord while his school instructors are Patrick Anderson and Ramiro Martinez.
Barot has been a soloist with the Rock Falls concert band and with the Sterling Municipal Band. His other musical endeavors are jazz band and the Knights Alumni Drumline.
Barot counts scholastic bowl and speech team as his other interests.
The runner up for young artist was violin player Clara Ashdown, a junior at Erie High School. She will receive a $100 cash award.