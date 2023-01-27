Ogle County contingent will compete at Special Olympics Illinois Winter Games

GALENA — A contingent of six competitors from the Byron Gladiators will take part in Special Olympics Illinois’ 42nd annual Winter Games, which start Tuesday at venues near Galena.

All team members will be in the snowshoe races. They are Hailey Christianson, Shane DeVries, Ethan Druien, Alexandra Hoskins, Ryan Keller and Kameron McKnight. The team is coached by Michelle Albert and Brenda Keller.

Special Olympics Illinois expects nearly 340 competitors for the games. In addition to snowshoe races, there will be alpine skiing.