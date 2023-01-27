Dixon Public Schools marks 100th day of class with special activities

DIXON – Dixon Public Schools marked its 100th day of class for 2023 in different ways.
At Washington Elementary, for example, Mandy Dallas’ first graders kept busy making 100-day necklaces. The first graders also devoured a 100-piece snack, promptly followed by jumping jacks, dancing and other physical activities for 100 seconds.
At Jefferson Elementary, Candace Buikema’s second graders had 100-count math activities with a special doughnut treat.
According to the daily announcements at Reagan Middle School, work began on the KSB Elevator Door Design contest, which runs until March 10. Students submit designs that promote health and wellness.
