Your guide to upcoming events in the Sauk Valley

The following is a list of current events and upcoming activities going on in the Sauk Valley. Don't forget to check out 5 Things To Do for other opportunities.
This week
Stay in the lines. Hundreds of artistic designs available for the Paint-n-Peel event, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at Rock Falls Community Building. Prices range $5 to $15.
Down the hatch. More than 50 rare — and sometimes weird — beers on hand for the Hops at the Fox Beer Tasting Festival, 3 p.m. Saturday at The Rusty Fox Wine and Alehouse, 1 E Third St., Sterling. Tickets start at $20.
Dim the lights. The Backcountry Film Festival will be 6 p.m. Friday at JR Sullivan Theatre, Rockford Public Library Nordlof Center, 118 North Main Street, Rockford. $18.
Upcoming
Music
Woodlawn Arts Academy, 3807 Woodlawn Road, Sterling
Rhythm-Quest Rocks, 6 p.m. April 16
Spring Music Recital, 6 p.m., May 23, St. Paul Lutheran Church, 1701 16th Ave., Sterling
Spring Vocal Recital, 6 p.m., May 23
Dance Recital, 6:30 p.m. June 2, 2 p.m. and 6:30 p.m., June 3, Centennial Auditorium, Sterling High School
Clinton Symphony Orchestra, Clinton, Iowa
Stories in Music, 2 p.m. Feb. 19, Morrison High School Auditorium, Morrison
The Breadth of Greatness, 7:30 p.m. April 22, Vernon Cook Theater, Clinton High School
Pops Concert, June 4, Riverview Park Bandshell, Clinton
Dixon Municipal Band
2023 season premier, 7 p.m. March 4, Dixon Theatre
American Legion Post 902, 712 Fourth Ave., Rock Falls.
Jam Session, 7 p.m. every Thursday.
The First Fridays Open Mic, K’s Sports Bar, 408 East Washington (Route 64) in Oregon.
Second Saturday Open Mic, signup at 6 p.m., performances 7 to 11 p.m., $3 suggested donation. Next performance is Feb. 3, Oregon VFW, 1310 W. Washington St., Oregon.
Blues in the Woods Bluesfest, 3 p.m. May 21, Timber Lake Playhouse, Mount Carroll
Kevin Burt, Birddog Blues Band, Russ Green Band
Rock River Center, 810 S. 10th St., Oregon
Denny Diamond, Valentine Day Dance, 1:30 p.m., Feb. 10
Books on First, 202 W. First St., Dixon.
Lowell Harp and Family, 6:30 p.m., Feb. 25
Theater productions
Historic Dixon Theatre, 114 S. Galena Ave., Dixon
Go to dixontheatre.com/events/ for tickets or more information.
Dragons and Mythical Beasts, 2 p.m. 6:30 p.m., Feb. 11
Franc D’Ambrosio’s Broadway Celebration, 7:30 p.m. April 15
The Adventures of Tortoise and Hare the Next Gen, 2 p.m. April 23
The Machine Performs Pink Floyd, 7:30 p.m. April 28
Dixon Stage Left, 306 W First St, Dixon
Rendezvous Arts: Fareed Haque and Goran Ivanovic and Jen McNulty, 5:30 p.m., Feb. 1
12 Angry Jurors, 7:30 p.m. Feb. 3-4
Judy Carmichael Jazz Inspired, 3 p.m., Feb. 12.
The Laramie Project, 7:30 p.m. March 3, 4, 9, 10, 11, 16, 17, 18.
Rendezvous Arts: Steam Quartet and Benjamin Calvert, 5:30 p.m. March 23
Rendezvous Arts: Metropolis Oboe Quartet and Faith Humphrey Hill, 5:30 p.m. April 19
The Revolutionists, 7:30 p.m. May 5, 6, 11, 12, 13, 18, 19, 20.
Rendezvous Arts: True Colors Baroque and Don Widmer, May 10.
Pride and Prejudice, 7:30 p.m. July 13, 14, 15, 16, 20, 21, 22, 23.
She Kills Monsters, 7:30 p.m. Aug. 11, 12, 13.
Timber Lake Playhouse, 8215 Black Oak Road, Mount Carroll.
Rock River Jazz Band, May 7
Felix and Fingers Dueling Pianos, May 14
The Style Catz with the Cocoloco Band, May 19
Blues in the Woods Bluesfest, May 21
White Pines Dinner Theatre, 6712 W. Pines Road, Mount Morris
Dancing Queen ABBA Salute, March 21-24
Piano Man tribute to Elton John and Billy Joel, March 23
Kenny and Dolly in Harmony, April 4-6
Sounds of Summer Beach Boys tribute, April 21-22
A Rock’n’Roll Tribute, May 3-4
Vito Zatto Show, May 17-18
Dueling Pianos, May 24-25
Polo Community Theater
Junie B. Jones The Musical, Feb. 24-26, March 3-4
Hyronomous A. Frog, May 5-7, 12-13.
Rock Falls High School
Miss Austen’s Choice, April 27-29
Woodlawn Arts Academy, 3807 Woodlawn Road, Sterling
Chitty Chitty Bang Bang Jr., 7 p.m. March 31, 7 p.m. April 1, 2 p.m. April 2, Centennial Auditorium, Sterling High School.
The Black Box Theatre, 1623 Fifth Ave., Moline
Natural Shocks, Feb. 2-11
Art exhibits
Woodlawn Arts Academy, 2807 Woodlawn Road, Sterling
Artwork of Beverly Garcia, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, through Feb. 10
Student-Teacher Art Exhibit, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, Feb. 27 to April 28
The Next Picture Show, 113 W. First St., Dixon.
The 18th Regional Survey Art Show, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, through Feb. 18.
KSB Hospital Commerce Towers, 215 E. First St., Dixon
Transportation by The Next Picture Show, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Jan. 27 to March 31, KSB Hospital Commerce Towers
Byron Museum of History, 110 N. Union St., Byron
Eagle’s Nest Art Group exhibit, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday, through April 1. Opening reception will be 1 p.m. Feb. 4.
Markets
Loveland History Museum, 513 W. Second St., Dixon
Cabin Fever Craft show, noon to 6 p.m. Friday, March 10, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, March 11
February Finds Antiques and Collectible Market, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Feb. 4, Mt. Morris Lodge 1551 Family Center, 485 East Hitt St., Mt. Morris. $3.
Twin City Farmers Market, 8 a.m.-noon Saturdays, year-round indoors and out; 106 Avenue A in Sterling, 815-626-8610, twincitycarmersmarket.com and Facebook.
Chana Route 64 Auction Barn Inc. auction, 10 a.m. (first and third) Sunday; flea market, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. (second and fourth) Saturday and Sunday at 620 S. Stone Hill Road.
Special interest
Friends of the Hennepin Canal. Bald Eagle Hike, 4.6 miles, meet Feb. 19 at Lock 30 (Steel/Dam Milan).
Rock River Center, 810 S. 10th St., Oregon. Cancer support, 2 p.m. fourth Wednesday. Caregiver support, 10 a.m., first and third Tuesday. Diabetic support, 11 a.m., first Wednesday. Low vision support, noon second and fourth Tuesday.
Alcoholics Anonymous for Carroll, Lee, Ogle and Whiteside Counties. 1-800-452-7990. www.aa-nia.org.
Alzheimer’s Caregiver Support Group, 3:30 p.m. first Mondays, First Lutheran Church, 19 W. Second St., Chadwick.
Survivors of Suicide Support Group, 6:30 p.m. fourth Thursdays, Crossroads Community Center, 201 W. Market St., Morrison
Dixon Coin Club, 7 p.m., first Tuesday, American Legion, 1120 W. First St., Dixon.
Country Crossroads Quilt Guild, 7 p.m. third Monday, Forreston Grove Church, 7246 Freeport Road; Forreston.
General Federation of Women’s Clubs, Franklin Grove chapter, 7 p.m. first Monday, Atlasta Park, Franklin Grove.
PFLAG Sauk Valley. Support for LGBTQIA+ individuals and family members. 4 p.m. third Sunday (except June and September), First Presbyterian Church, 410 Second Ave., Sterling. Zoom available. Contact pflagsaukvalley@gmail.com.
Author visits. Books on First, 202 W. First St., Dixon.
Judy Carmichael, “Great Inspirations: 22 Years of Jazz Inspired on NPR,” 11:30 a.m. Feb. 13.
Library programs
Sterling Public Library. Preschool story time, 10 a.m. Mondays, 10 a.m. Tuesdays, 10 a.m. Saturdays. Roleplaying Game Club, 3:30 p.m. Mondays. Lego Club 10 a.m. first and third Saturday. Teen game night, 5:30 p.m. second Tuesdays. 5-star reads book club, 11:30 a.m. second Saturday. Adults Reading Kids Stuff, 6 p.m. last Tuesday. Kwame Alexander virtual, 7 p.m. Feb. 8.
Dixon Public Library. Preschool storytime, ages 3-5, 10 a.m. Tuesdays; Baby-toddler storytime, 9:30 a.m. Wednesdays; Orbital book group, 6 p.m. Wednesdays; Morning mysteries, 10:30 a.m. Mondays; Computer coding club, every other Thursday K-1, 2:45, Grades 2-3, 3:30, Grades 4-5, 4:15.
Rock Falls Public Library. Book clubs, 6:30 p.m. last Tuesday of month, 10 a.m. first Thursday of month. Morning Makers, 10 a.m. first and third Fridays. Lego Builders, 10 a.m. Jan. 28; Fill a bag sale, 9 a.m., Jan. 28; Family Night 5:30 p.m. Jan. 30; Family time Valentine craft, 6 p.m. Feb. 9.
Odell Public Library, 307 S. Madison St., Morrison. Lego club, 10:30 a.m. first Saturday. Storytime, 7 p.m. Thursday.
Historical societies
Sterling Rock Falls Historical Society, Lincoln Learning Center, 607 E. Third St. Sterling
Kevin Wood portrays Abraham Lincoln, “Lincoln on Slavery, Emancipation and Equality,” 2 p.m. Feb. 12
Megan Wells presents “Eleanor Roosevelt: On Discovering How to Be Useful, 2 p.m. March 12
Bureau County Historical Society, 109 Park Ave. W, Princeton
Dana Collins presents “Abraham Lincoln in Illinois, 1830-1861″, 1 p.m. Feb. 11, Princeton Public Library.
Lee County Historical and Genealogy Society, 113 S. Hennepin Ave., Dixon.
Lectures
Whiteside Forum, Odell Public Library, 307 S. Madison St., Morrison
Capt. Marc Adami, “My Life at Sea: Pirates, Icebergs, Blowouts and other Disasters,” 2 p.m. Jan. 29
Museums, exhibits and attractions
Loveland History Museum, 9 a.m. -2 p.m. Thursdays and Fridays, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Loveland Community House, 513 W. Second St., Dixon; free.
Ingersoll Wetlands Learning Center at Upper Mississippi River National Wildlife and Fish Refuge. Open 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, 7071 Riverview Road, Thomson. Call 815-273-2732.
Reagan Boyhood Home, 810 S Hennepin Ave, Dixon, open April to December.
Northwest Territory Historic Center, 205 West Fifth St. Dixon, open 9 a.m - 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.
The Ronald Reagan Birthplace/Museum, 111 Main Street, Tampico., 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily, 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday (Except Easter Sunday and Mother’s Day).
Byron Museum of History, Wednesday-Saturday 10:00 to 3:00, located at 110 North Union Street, Byron.
Roberts Armory World War II Museum, Route 251 and Intermodal Drive, Rochelle. Open by appointment.
Chaplin Creek Village, full-scale historical restoration project depicting a prairie settlement typical of the middle 19th century, 1715 Whitney Road, Franklin Grove.
