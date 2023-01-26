5 Things To Do in the Sauk Valley: Trivia, poetry and sea-faring tales of daring-do

Want to chip away at the deep chill of January? It’s time to be transported away by stories of life on the high seas and by the rhythms of language and music or by the bonds of community and business. This week, 5 Things To Do in the Sauk Valley chases away the mid-winter blues.
1 CEO celebration. The Sauk Valley Area Chamber of Commerce is hosting its annual meeting and dinner 6 p.m. Thursday at Deer Valley Banquets, 3298 Hoover Road, Deer Grove. The event will celebrate 10 years of the Whiteside Area Career Center program Creative Entrepreneurial Opportunities.
2 Well versed. Dixon Stage Left is hosting Poetry Fun Night at 6 p.m Friday at The Next Picture Show, 113 W. First St., Dixon. Wine and beverages will be available. No admission fee will be charged.
3 Tribute band. The Real Pretenders tribute band will perform at 7:30 p.m. Friday as part of 2023′s first Music at the Museum event at the Savanna Museum and Cultural Center, 406 Main St., Savanna. A $10 donation is suggested.
4 Well of knowledge. The Whiteside County Farm Bureau Young Leaders program is hosting a trivia contest at 7 p.m. Saturday at McCormick Event Center, 205 E. Third St., Rock Falls. The cost is $100 per table and prizes will be awarded for top-scoring team and best theme-decorated table. Funds raised go to agricultural education and student scholarships. For information, call 815-772-2165 or email matt.wcfb@gmail.com.
5 High-seas yarns. Capt. Marc Adami will share stories of high adventure during “My Life at Sea: Pirates, Icebergs, Blowouts and other Disasters” during a presentation at 2 p.m. Saturday in the Community Room at the Odel Public Library, 307 S. Madison St., Morrison. No charge to listen to the retired master mariner and graduate of the U.S. Merchant Marine Academy share his seagoing and oil-rigging exploits.
