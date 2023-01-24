Sterling Public Schools to act on bids for renovation projects at Lincoln and Washington schools

STERLING — The Sterling Public Schools board of education will decide which vendor it wants for renovation projects at Lincoln and Washington schools.
The board will meet in regular session at 7 p.m. Wednesday at the Sterling High School library at 1608 Fourth Avenue.
According to an agenda item prepared by Tim Schwingle, director of finance, four bids were received. They were from Gehrke Construction of DeKalb, Nicam Construction of Freeport, Tricon Construction of Dubuque, Iowa, and Winter Construction of Freeport.
In other items:
The board will hear a report from its education committee on its efforts to research a new curriculum for grades K-12 and the development of Pathways diploma certification programs in the areas of education, manufacturing, health science and agriculture.
There will also be a second reading on the annual board policy updates and act on personnel appointments, terminations and resignations.