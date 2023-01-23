Talking points: Rock Falls High School hosts first speech invitational

ROCK FALLS - Rock Falls High School invited eleven other schools to compete in their first speech invitational Saturday.
Speech team members could compete in a variety of categories including impromptu speaking, original comedy and duet drama.
Rock Falls High School speech team member Cameron Kapitas finds a quiet corner to work on his speech Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023 at RFHS. The school hosted its first ever speech invitational that brought in 12 schools from the area to compete. (Alex T. Paschal — apaschal@shawmedia.com/credit)